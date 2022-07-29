Jacqueline Woodson
The acclaimed children’s author is the Kennedy Center’s new education artist-in-residence, taking over from Mo Willems.
Randall Griffey
A veteran of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, he’s the new head curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
Sah Brown
Previously principal of DC’s Eastern High School, he’ll be taking on the same role at Jackson-Reed (formerly Wilson) this fall.
Karine Jean-Pierre
She’s the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve as White House press secretary since the job was created 93 years ago.
Robert Krughoff
The founder of Washington Consumers’ Checkbook recently retired. He ran the guide to local businesses since 1976.
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the July 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This July
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the July 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
