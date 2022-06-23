This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

10 Reasons to Love DC Music

A look at the people, places, and tunes that help shape the sound of our city. Edited by Rob Brunner.

Frozen

Six months ago, snow and ice brought a stretch of I-95 in Virginia to a standstill overnight. Here, in the words of those who were stuck, is what it was like. By Jane Recker.

The Things They Collect

Six locals talk about the items they can’t stop buying­—and why. By Cathy Alter.

Why Is Old Bay Suddenly Everywhere?

Marylanders have loved the seasoning for generations. Now the company has bigger dreams: to replace salt and pepper on everyone’s table. By Sylvie McNamara.

Out of Office

The pandemic shot DC’s office-vacancy rates to historic highs, and now it’s clear many employees will never return full-time. But developers and local officials see an opportunity: turning some empty office buildings into apartments. By Marisa M. Kashino.

Washington’s 100 Best Real Estate Agents

The agents you want on your side, as voted on by their peers and clients. Plus, who sold the most last year. By Marisa M. Kashino.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Teens in Trouble: What’s behind the rise in youth carjacking. By Sylvie McNamara.

Map Quest: One man’s effort to make fascinating DC maps. By Jessica Ruf.

DC’s Set Secrets: When big TV shows and films head here, they call this guy. By David Tran.

Opening the “-gates”: Fifty years after Watergate, a look at other “-gates”. By Damare Baker.

A Room For Rosa Parks: Why owners of huge trucks will soon pay higher fees. By Sophia Young.

Big Picture: Was this the best costume at Awesome Con? By David Andrews. Photograph by Evy Mages.

IQ

Interview: John A. Donnelly Sr. has spent 30 years with DC Fire and EMS. Now he’s the chief. By Sylvie McNamara.

Second Acts: Former CIA disguise expert Robert Barron now crafts prosthetics for clients who have been disfigured by disease or injury. By Luke Mullins.

LIFE & TRAVEL

Fun Summer Day Trips: A non-touristy winery, a nature sanctuary, and other quick escapes for those in the know. By Kayla Benjamin.

Shaping Your Golden Years: More Americans retired early due to Covid—here’s how to do it too. By Damare Baker.

The $300 Beach Chair: The Sunflow lounger is this summer’s hot accessory. By Amy Moeller.

FITNESS & HEALTH

Great Waterfall Hikes: These outings—all near­by—will help cool you off on a hot summer’s day. By Matthew Graham.

A Doctor, On Demand: More physicians are going concierge. Are the perks worth the fees? By Mimi Montgomery.

Ultimate Safe Space?: Virtual therapy got popular during Covid—and now more patients prefer it. By Mimi Montgomery.

TASTE

Why thin-crust tavern pies are Washington’s latest pizza obsession, a tour of our international frozen-dessert scene, and the bar star who wants you to love pisco. By Ann Limpert, Nevin Martell, Anna Spiegel.

HOME

Forts Gone Fabulous: A playhouse can be luxe—and, according to the firm that’s building high-end kid hangouts all over town, great for your child’s development. By Mimi Montgomery.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

NPR podcaster Emma Eun-joo Choi on an early lesson in what makes comedy work. As told to David Tran.

