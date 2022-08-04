8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Get a head start on National Oyster Day Thursday, August 4 at Vola’s Dockside Grill (101 N. Union St., Alexandria). The riverfront Old Town restaurant will offer seafood specials, including $2 oysters, until 6 PM. Make a reservation here.

Celebrate Shaw Italian spot Quattro Osteria’s first anniversary with free wine, sparkling wine, and snacks on Thursday, August 4 from 6 to 10 PM. The restaurant (600 Florida Ave., NW) is also serving up bruschetta, lasagna, cacio e pepe, and cake.

Jealous of your kid’s summer camp? Loew Vineyards (14001 Liberty Rd, Mt Airy) is hosting its annual wine camp in collaboration with Twin Bears Bakery. You’ll learn about sensory analysis, barrel tastings, vertical tasting, bread and wine pairings, and have a charcuterie lunch. The camp takes place on Saturday, August 6 from 10:30 AM to 2 PM. Tickets are $125; get them here.

Head to the Bullpen in Navy Yard (1201 Half St., SE) for this year’s Taco and Margarita Festival on Saturday, August 6. Sample loads of margaritas and tacos to the tune of a DJ from noon to 7 PM. VIP tickets ($49) include two free margaritas, a festival t-shirt, VIP balcony access, and early admission. General admission is $15-$20—tickets are available here.

The Bayti pop-up is bringing Palestinian food and drinks to Adams Morgan on Sunday, August 7 at 5 PM. Jinan Deena, a Palestinian-American activist and food lover, is hosting the homestyle dinner, which will feature passed dishes like spiced chicken with rice and fresh fruit a at Grand Duchess (2337 18th St., NW). Tickets are $55; get them here.

Capitol Hill restaurant the Duck & the Peach (300 Seventh St., SE) is hosting a four-course wine dinner with DC-native and Oregon winemaker Leah Jorgensen on Sunday, August 7. Seatings are at 5 PM and 6:30 PM, and tickets are $155 (they’re available here).

Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 has been designated National Oyster Weekend, and several restaurants in Annapolis, Baltimore, and beyond are celebrating with specials. Check out the participating restaurants here.

Taste Italian wines along with a five-course dinner at Roberto’s Ristorante Italiano (144 Church St., NW, Vienna) on Sunday, August 7 at 5 PM. Chef/owner Roberto Donna’s menu includes horseradish-and-pecorino frittata, braised lamb, homemade cavatelli, roast pork shoulder, and fried ravioli. Tickets are $95.