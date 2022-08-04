The DC dating scene has reached a new level: Women are using a Facebook group to share red flags about potential dates.
The private group, called “Are We Dating The Same Guy?,” was created in May by three users with info-free profiles (Washingtonian reached out to them, but didn’t get an immediate response) and has gained over 2,000 members. The same users created a group in San Diego in March, and have since launched others in the Baltimore area, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Dallas, and more. There’s even a version aimed at the London dating scene. Each group has the same title and purpose, written at the top of the page: “a place for women to protect and empower other women while warning each other of men who might be liars, cheaters, abusers, or exhibit any type of toxic or dangerous behavior.”
Once members join the group, they post screenshots of men they’ve found on popular dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, or Hinge, either seeking information on the person or warning others about them. An anonymous member in the DC group posted a picture of one guy’s profile and captioned it, “Girls 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 stay away… details in the comments.” Another asked if anyone in the group knew a person they’d been talking to. She later detailed her experiences, which weren’t very positive, in the comments.
There are some ground rules. Before you join, you have to verify that you live in the city the group is for. You must agree to not share anyone’s personal information (like last names or social media handles), and refrain from posting defamatory or libelous content, bullying, or hate speech. Also, no sharing any content from inside the group.”We strive to cultivate an atmosphere of female empowerment, acceptance, and support and will not tolerate any shaming, bullying, or just plain being mean,” the group’s description reads.
Many of the groups have gained popularity on TikTok, with users encouraging women to join their city’s group and posting stories about men who are married or have multiple girlfriends. While a lot of women have used the group in their city to steer clear of dates that likely won’t end well, others are simply enjoying learning more about the dating pool in their area. “Even if you’re not dating, the tea on this page is unreal,” one TikTok user said in a viral video about the groups. Another posted a video and put it this way: “Fboys, it’s over.”