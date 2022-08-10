If your brain is full of random knowledge that you don’t know what to do with, put it to the test with a trivia nights at these DMV bars, restaurants, and event spaces. You can even head to a comedy, trivia, and karaoke show or compete for prizes in the fresh fall air at a local park.

Sunday

The Big Stick

20 M St., SE

Enjoy specialty sausages, sandwiches, and craft beer while getting in some trivia to start off your week. The game starts at 7 PM.

Monday

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

Sip pints and enjoy the outdoors with Wunder Garten’s Monday trivia game. The quizzing starts at 7 PM and is only for those 21 and up. Later this month, Sixth & I is also hosting Trivia Under the Stars at this NOMA beer garden for teams of up to 7. Start time is 7 PM and you have to be over 21.

Tap99

1250 Half St., SE

Choose from 99 self-serve taps—which include beer, wine, and seltzer—and test your knowledge at this DC tap house. Trivia games go from 7 PM to 9 PM with five rounds and 11 questions per round.

Bar Bao

3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

Try some Asian fusion cuisine with sushi, wonton nachos, and even a Japanese mule alongside your trivia at this Clarendon restaurant. Trivia starts at 7 PM each week. Clarendon, free, 7 p.m.

The Graduate Hotel

126 West St., Annapolis

Test your smarts for a chance to win a one-night stay at this Maryland hotel. Trivia is open to everyone and goes from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM in the trophy room.

The Wonderland Ballroom

1101 Kenyon St., NW

Enjoy a variety of beers and a regular DJ at this bar and grill. Trivia starts at 7:30 PM. Your team can be as big as you want, but only groups of up to five have the chance to win prizes. Make sure to check the venue’s Facebook page the day before for pre-trivia puzzlers.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

Enjoy happy hour drink specials until 10 PM at this gastropub’s trivia night. The game starts at 7:30 PM, but you must make reservations in advance and mention that you plan to participate in trivia.

Tuesday

Upper West Side Cafe at Squash on Fire

2233 M St., NW

Once you’ve broken enough sweat on the squash court, exercise your brain with the facility cafe’s trivia game from 7 PM to 9 PM. Participation is first come, first served with a five-team-member maximum. Check the gym’s Instagram for game updates.

The Auld Shebeen

3971 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax

Enjoy an Irish atmosphere and basement dance floor at this Virginia pub. Once you’ve had a drink or busted a move, head to trivia from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

Bonchon

1015 Half St., SE

Enjoy some Korean fried chicken and test your skills. Trivia starts at 7 PM every Tuesday.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave., NW

Enjoy a 60-foot bar, rotating drafts, and $5 Manor Hill Pilsners at this DC beer hall’s trivia night. The game starts promptly at 7 PM.

Quincy Hall

4001 Fairfax Dr., Arlington

Fuel your brain with pizza and beer for weekly trivia at this Ballston beer hall. The game starts at 7 PM—make sure you keep an eye out for weekly drink specials.

Caddies Bar and Grill

4922 Cordell Ave., Bethesda

Head to this golf- themed sports bar for weekly trivia and happy hour. The game starts at 7 PM with a chance to win prizes.

Crimson Whisky Bar

627 H St. NW

Enjoy 150 different types of bourbon and Southern-inspired cuisine at this DC bar. Head downstairs for trivia, which starts weekly at 7 PM.

The Thirsty Crow

3400 11th St., NW

Enjoy Malaysian-inspired cuisine and drinks at this sports and cocktail bar. Trivia lasts from 8 PM to 10 PM.

Kingfisher DC

1414 14th St., NW

Snack on free popcorn and test your brain with trivia from 8 PM to 10 PM at this DC bar. You can create teams of up to six for the chance to win free pints or prizes. Last week, trivia players raised $100 for DC Central Kitchen.

Biergarten Haus

1355 H St., NE

If you stay until the final round of trivia, which lasts from 9:30 PM to 10 PM, you can enjoy an extended happy hour at this DC beer garden.

Wednesday

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

If you didn’t get enough on Monday night, you can head back to Wunder Garten for musical trivia every Wednesday. The game is only for players over 21, and registration goes from 6 PM to the game’s start time at 7 PM.

Courthaus Social

2300 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

Trivia games start at 7 PM at this German beer hall. Enjoy craft beers, burgers, and sports while you test your knowledge.

Across the Pond

1732 Connecticut Ave., NW

Email ahead of time to reserve your trivia spot at this Irish bar or, if you’re headed over after 4 PM on Wednesday, call 202-232-4800 to reserve your team’s space. Enjoy happy hour specials during trivia and compete for a chance to win weekly prizes.

The Fainting Goat

1330 U St., NW

Trivia is first come, first served at this DC gastropub. You can also make reservations on Resy before you arrive. Games start at 7 PM with the chance to win prizes.

Stadium Sports

300 Tingey St., SE

Head to 7 PM trivia at this bar and smokehouse. You can enjoy wings and drinks while testing out your smarts with your friends.

Mess Hall

703 Edgewood St., NE

This DC venue offers various trivia nights with exciting themes, so make sure you check their events calendar. On August 24 at 7 PM, TV fans can test their true loyalty with a game of Seinfeld trivia. Tickets are $15 per person with teams of up to ten people. Compete for a chance to win cash prizes. Doors open at 6 PM.

Alamo DraftHouse Cinema

630 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Reserve your spot ahead of time for this trivia night. Compete with teams of up to six in five rounds of questions with themes like The Office or Disney.

Crooked Crab Brewing Co.

8251 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Enjoy 16 taps and weekly rotating food trucks at this Maryland taproom’s weekly trivia night from 7 PM to 9 PM.

Nellie’s Sports Bar

900 U St., NW

Trivia at this DC sports pub goes from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM with teams of up to eight players. Each game features general knowledge questions with special themed, speed, and audio/visual rounds. Prizes include $30 for first place, $15 for second place, free drink tickets for third place, and a free bucket of beer for teams with the best names.

Thursday

Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

You can join trivia at this bar, which is in a refurbished Metrocar, individually or with a team. Weekly games start at 7 PM.

The Board and Brew

8150 Baltimore Ave., College Park

Enjoy espresso and craft beer while trying out your trivia skills. The game is frst come, first served and starts at 7:30. Prizes include a $45 gift card for first place, a $25 gift card for second place, and a $10 gift card for third place.

True Respite Brewing Co.

7301 Calhoun Pl., Suite 600, Rockville

Enjoy craft beers and quiz your knowledge at this Rockville taproom. Trivia goes from 7 PM to 9 PM.

Roofers Union

2446 18th St., NW

Head to the roof and get some fresh air before hunkering down for a night of trivia at this DC tavern. Games start at 7:30 PM.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

This DC bar offers cocktails, ice cream, and weekly trivia at 7 PM. Once you’ve left all your knowledge on the table you can even head over to an immersive wild safari experience.

Clare and Don’s

130 N. Washington St., Falls Church

If you’re bummed that summer’s almost at an end, head to this beach-themed bar and restaurant for drinks and beachy food. Trivia games start at 7 PM.

Capitol Cider House

3930 Georgia Ave., NW

Head to this cidery and tap house from 7 PM to 9 PM for some trivia. Games are first come first served and you can compete for a chance to win prizes.

Blue Iguana

12727 Shoppes Lane, Fairfax

Jam out and test your brain at trivia weekly at 7 PM. This game includes a DJ and prizes.

Friday

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden

614 Oronoco St., Alexandria

You only have two more nights this summer to participate in trivia at historic sites. Head over to this historic Alexandria house to test your knowledge of sports history this Friday or the 1990s on August 19. Advance registration is required and tickets, which include snacks and a complimentary drink, are $8 per person. Players must be 21 and up and teams are limited to six people.

River Mill Park

407 Mill St., Occoquan Historic District

Head to River Mill Park this fall for outdoor trivia. The town of Occoquan is offering one game a month from August to October with themes like beach party, heroes and villains, and murder mystery. Spaces are $30 per team, which can only have up to six players. Bring a blanket or camp chair and compete for a chance to win a $100 gift card to spend in Occoquan. Trivia gates open at 6 PM and the game starts at 6:30. Food and drinks are also available to order, and they’ll get delivered right to your spot.

Saturday

Highline RxR

2010 Crystal Dr., Arlington

This Crystal City bar hosts the Comedy Karaoke Funtime Show on the last Saturday of every month. The event starts with three rounds of trivia followed by a stand-up comedy performance, a karaoke battle between the top three trivia teams, and a regular karaoke night to cap off the evening. Tickets are $10 per person for groups of six to eight or $15 for individual tickets, and the show starts at 7:30 PM.