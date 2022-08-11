8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Spend an evening with the Cameroon ambassador and be one of the first to see the new Embassy of Cameroon (2349 Massachusetts Ave., NW) on Thursday, August 12. There will be traditional Cameroonian food, an open bar, and a music and dance performance. Tickets are $65; get them here.

Feel like fall can’t come soon enough? DC Brau is offering its Oktoberfest Lager starting Friday, August 12. The popular German-style offering, a malt-forward amber lager, is available for a limited time only. Find it at DC Brau’s Northeast DC taproom (3178-B Bladensburg Rd., NE) and at retailers across the DMV.

Expect plenty of beer, live music, and sausage at Wunder Garten’s SausageFest on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14. Caliburger will serve up a variety of links (vegetarian options are available), and local breweries—such as Right Proper Brewing Company, Devil’s Backbone, and Hellbender—will provide the pours. The party takes place at the NoMa beer garden (1101 First St, NE), and admission is free.

Compete in a DC Food Challenge and Race this Saturday, August 13 and eat your way around DC. At the event, teams compete in food-related challenges at multiple DC restaurants. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased here.

On Wednesday, August 17, Apéro and Veuve Clicquot’s La Grande Dame are kicking off a farmers market dinner series. Guests can shop at a pop-up farmers market at the luxe Georgetown bar/restaurant (2622 P St., NW) before sitting down for a three-course dinner. Each dish will be paired with a special vintage of La Grande Dame. Tickets are $159, and can be purchased here.

Join James Beard-nominated chef Peter Prime and sommelier Nadine Elizabeth Brown for a wine dinner filled with Caribbean cuisine this Monday, August 15 at 5:45 PM. Hit Navy Yard restaurant Bammy’s (301 Water St., SE) for dishes such as seared scallops, jerk pork, and curry duck, paired with wines from around the world. The dinner is $100 per person, and you can make reservations here.

Celebrate National Rum Day at Wharf bar Tiki TNT (1130 Maine Ave., SW) on Tuesday, August 16. Raise a glass with cocktail guru/distiller Todd Thrasher and take advantage of half-priced rum flights and happy hour daiquiris. Make a reservation here.

Grab your pup and head to Harvey’s (513 West Broad St., Falls Church) to celebrate the Dog Days of Summer on Thursday, August 18 at 4 PM. Support Virginia’s Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation by enrolling your furry friend in a dog “beauty pageant” or taking part in a pie-eating competition with sweets from Acme Pie Company. Ten percent of sales benefit the rescue organization.