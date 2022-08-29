DC Spray Parks Will Stay Open for Another Month

Good news for families trying to beat the heat: DC’s splash parks will stay open another month.

The city’s splash parks historically have closed after Labor Day, but the District extended the dates into late September last year, too. Almost all of DC’s 33 splash parks will stay open through September 30 except for Langdon Splash Park, which is part of Langdon Park Pool, and the spray park at Stead Recreation Center, which is undergoing renovations.

The splash pads are open everyday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check out our recommendations for water destinations, including spray parks, here and a map of all of DC’s spray parks and public pools here.