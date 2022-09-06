New Covid Booster Shots in the DC Area: Where to Get Them, What to Know

The new updated “bivalent” coronavirus booster shots become available in the DC area on Wednesday, September 7. The FDA last week granted emergency authorization to the doses, which are aimed at the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, strains that account for most new cases of Covid in the US.

People over 18 can get the Moderna booster, while those 12 and up can receive Pfizer’s booster. You are eligible for the booster if it’s been at least two months since your last dose of vaccine, though some experts recommend waiting longer.

The best way to find a place to get the new shots is to visit Vaccines.gov. Here’s a little more local info about the updated boosters:

DC

The DC Health Department is encouraging residents to get the new booster alongside their annual flu shot. (The CDC recommends that most people should get their flu shot in September or October.) You can get both jabs at pharmacies or at the city’s walk-up sites and Covid centers.

Maryland

Maryland’s Health Department preordered 157,600 doses of the updated boosters, according to Governor Larry Hogan’s office. You can find a vaccine location here.

Virginia

Virginia, too, makes it easy to find a place to get a vaccine.