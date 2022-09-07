Before exploring the skies at the soon-to-reopen National Air and Space Museum, visitors will have to secure timed-entry passes. Free tickets can be reserved on the museum’s website starting on September 14, a month before the partial reopening on October 14.

The Smithsonian institution, which temporarily closed for renovations in March, will require reservations through 2023. During the first ticket release on September 14, guests can grab passes for visits from October 14 to November 30. The schedule for subsequent release dates can be found on the website. If you can’t snag a pass in time, a limited number of walk-up tickets will also be available daily at 8:30 AM, beginning on October 14.

An individual will only be able to reserve six passes per time slot, so if you plan on bringing an extended crew, consider delegating ticket duties to a few people. Group reservations will also be available for cohorts of 10 or more.

Half the building will remain closed, but visitors can still check out eight exhibits and the planetarium. Among the attractions on display are the X-Wing Starfighter from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Jackie Cochrane’s plane. Tickets are not required for the Smithsonian’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly.