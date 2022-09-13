There’s a Cirque du Soleil-Themed Spin Class Happening in Tysons on Friday

Cirque-slash-spin fans, unite. This Friday at 8 AM and again at 9 AM, DMV-based spin gym Hustle will host back-to-back Cirque du Soleil-themed spin classes at the Big Top in Tysons. At press time, there was a waitlist for the 8 AM class but spots still open at 9 AM.

Both 45-minute classes will feature a soundtrack from Kurios—Cabinet of Curiosities, the Cirque show performing in Tysons through September 25, plus the Big Top backdrop. For more details or to book classes, check out Hustle’s class schedule here.

Join the conversation!