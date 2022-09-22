Happy weekend, everyone!

Autumn has arrived, but there are some last-minute summer events to enjoy before the fall season sets in. So let’s save the cozy sweaters for next month, and head outdoors for seafood fun at the beach or an opera at the market. Who’s with me?

Best Things to Do This Weekend

DC Fashion Week. Dress to impress and hang out with the city’s fashionistas this weekend. From industry networking parties to evening designer showcases, get ready to view emerging clothing collections at this season’s lineup of fashion shows Opera Outside. The Washington Concert Opera is bringing their local musical program to Union Market Maryland Seafood Festival. Get your last taste of summer at Maryland’s two-day beach festival at Sandy Point State Park Maryland Restaurant Week wraps up this weekend (Thurs-Sun, prices vary, various restaurants). Summer Splash Pawty. Summer is officially over, but there is still time for one last pool party with your dog. Bring your pup to the Bark Park Porchfest. The fourth annual Porchfest

Pumpkin farms and fall festivals. Can there be wagon rides, a corn maze, zip lining, and fireworks all in one place? Yes. Take a trip to Summers Farm for fun that the entire family can enjoy (Thurs-Sun, free for children under 2 and $12.50+ for older guests, Middletown, Maryland). Butler’s Orchard’s 42nd annual Pumpkin Festival begins this weekend (Sat, free for children under 2 and $10+ for older guests, Germantown). For some adult ciders and brews visit Virginia’s Mackintosh Fruit Farm. You can pick apples there too. (Thurs-Sun, free for children under 5 and $2 for older guests, Berryville).

Arts and culture. Let Art All Night begin! Experience a live music demonstration and a woodworking workshop at Zenith Gallery while snacking on art-inspired caramelized apple cake pastries from Jelly Roll Soul (Fri, free, Georgia Avenue). McLean Project for the Arts is celebrating 60 years of exhibitions and a new project. View Continuum: Artists Teaching Artists at the opening reception (Thurs, free, McLean). Attend the 6th Annual Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival. There will be pizza, burgers, a beer garden, dance performances, and more than 50 tents of original art for sale (Sun, free, Wheaton). Take a guided tour with art historian Tosca Ruggieri and explore French paintings (Sat, $30+, National Gallery of Art). Try your hand at a graffiti-drawing workshop (Fri, free, 14th Street Graffiti Museum).

Theater and shows. Add some laughter to your weekend with a political comedy roast battle, The Constituents: Moral Kombat (Sun, $20, DC Improv). It’s the last call for the Cirque Du Soleil show KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities (Thurs-Sun, $49+, Tysons). Catch the opening weekend of Einstein’s Wife at Atlas Performina Arts Center (Fri-Sun, $25+, Northeast DC).

Music and concerts. The outdoor concert series at Long Bridge Park is wrapping up for the season. See local artist Jerel Crockett perform at one of the last NaLa Fridays (Fri, free, Arlington). Or visit Virginia Highlands Park for some acoustic rhythms (Sun, free, Arlington), or see a concert to support a good cause (Sat, $20, Round Hill, Virginia).

Exercise and wellness. If you’re looking to break a sweat, then join fitness pop-up HUSTLE for an outdoor cycling class (Sat, $35, Crystal City). Unwind from the work week with meditation and a sound bath at Eaton DC (Thurs, $30+, Eaton DC) or a peaceful morning yoga class (Sat, $25, Downtown).

Get involved. Learn about the history of race and segregation in Rock Creek Park (Thurs, free, virtual). Drop your car keys for a day and participate in Car Free Day (Thurs, free, virtual). Chat with a historian at the DC Public library used book sale featuring notable women authors (Sat, free, Cleveland Park). Busboys and Poets is hosting a conversation with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and Rep. Cori Bush in commemoration of Banned Books Week (Thurs, free, Anacostia).

