Gorgeous, south facing 1885 Victorian brownstone on one of the most iconic blocks in Dupont Circle. Amazing natural light and beautiful architectural details both inside and out. Estimated 4350 sq ft per floor plans.

The main floor has soaring 10’4 ceilings and high ceilings on all upper floors. Large south facing windows and even gorgeous light on the northern exposure. It’s a treasure now but needs work and will be even more incredible with your personalization & updates. Your options are endless to rehab the home or completely reconfigure to your tastes.

There are 4 levels, including a basement apartment, backyard, and rear parking for two cars. On the upper three levels you’ll find 6 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The lower apartment has front and rear exits and includes 1 (possibly 2) and 1 full bath. The home has gas forced air heat; central air-conditioning; many windows replaced; metal roof replaced in 2000; hardwood floors on most of the main level; pine floors on upper levels. Renovation plans are available upon request.

Address: 1719 Q Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

