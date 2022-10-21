Ask a Designer: What Cabinet Color Would Match My Brown Counters?

Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected] and we’ll get them answered.

“I have brown granite kitchen countertops. My cabinets are currently brown, but what color should I paint them?”

We asked DC-area designer Marika Meyer of Marika Meyer Interiors to give her advice:

“When we first moved into our old house, we also had brown granite countertops and brown wood cabinets. Replacing them was not in our budget, so I chose a warm off-white to paint the cabinets. I wanted something that was soft enough that it didn’t make the countertops stick out any more.

“I love working with Benjamin Moore’s neutrals and would recommend looking at these options. A few go-to colors depending on how warm or cool your countertops are: Baby Fawn, Feather Down, and Wind’s Breath.”

Join the conversation!