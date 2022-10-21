Home & Style

Ask a Designer: What Cabinet Color Would Match My Brown Counters?

Here, we bring your home design questions straight to the experts—interior designers.

Written by
| Published on
Image via Getty Images.

Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered. 

“I have brown granite kitchen countertops. My cabinets are currently brown, but what color should I paint them?”

We asked DC-area designer Marika Meyer of Marika Meyer Interiors to give her advice:

“When we first moved into our old house, we also had brown granite countertops and brown wood cabinets. Replacing them was not in our budget, so I chose a warm off-white to paint the cabinets. I wanted something that was soft enough that it didn’t make the countertops stick out any more.

“I love working with Benjamin Moore’s neutrals and would recommend looking at these options. A few go-to colors depending on how warm or cool your countertops are: Baby Fawn, Feather Down, and Wind’s Breath.”

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Home & Features Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She’s written for The Washington Post, Garden & Gun, Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Del Ray.

