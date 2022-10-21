Looks Like Ted Leonsis Could Own Four DC Sports Teams Soon

Ted Leonsis is likely going to buy the Nats, according to the Athletic.

The billionaire investor and businessman is the founder and CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment. He currently owns the Capitals, Wizards, and Mystics. If he buys the Nats, he would be the second presence to own teams in three of the country’s four largest men’s professional sports leagues—the NHL, NBA, and MLB.

The other? The billionaire Kroenke family, who owns the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, and the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams. The family also owns the MLS’s Colorado Rapids and the Premier League’s Arsenal team.

Leonsis and the Kroenke family are hardly the only owners with more than one team. The list also includes The Kraft family, who owns the MLS’s New England Revolution and the NFL’s New England Patriots, as well as the family of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who became defacto owners of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers when Allen died in 2018.

Real estate developer Ted Lerner and his family currently own the Nats, and they announced earlier this year that they planned to sell the team after 16 years of ownership.

But don’t get too excited about the potential sale: If it does happen, it might not even be finalized until 2023, the Athletic reports, after the MLB’s Winter Meetings in December.