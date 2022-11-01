News & Politics

Taylor Swift Skips Dan Snyder’s Lousy Stadium

Taylor Swift announced her The Eras Tour Tuesday in stadiums in cities across the US. The DC area won’t be among them.

Why? Perhaps it relates to the same reason DC had to join forces with Baltimore to make a World Cup bid, why Eagles fans fall from the sky, and why it’s a good idea to bring an umbrella to the owner’s suite: FedEx Field is one of, if not the worst, stadiums in the entire US.

It probably doesn’t help that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who also owns FedEx Field, is fighting to hold onto his team among accusations of a toxic workplace and stiffing the NFL.

The artist, who made history Monday by occupying the entire Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart, played FedEx Field in 2018, giving fans the opportunity to discover it occupies a bizarre corner of Maryland where parking costs $60 and the bag policy ruined some fans’ evening.

Or maybe it’s just a coincidence.

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

