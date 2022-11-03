9 Fun Food Events Around DC

Spend some of your lunch hour Friday, November 4 at the National Museum of American History (1300 Constitution Ave., NW) and learn about ancestral food with Elena Terry and Zoe Fess. The mother and daughter team of the Native American Ho-Chunk Nation will prepare a dish using an ancestral squash and speak about their nonprofit Wild Bearies. The event runs from noon to 1:15 PM and you can reserve your free spot here.

Explore the worlds of coffee and chocolate at the Dulles Expo Center (4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly) on Saturday November 5 and Sunday, November 6. Over 80 vendors will hand out samples and educate attendees about the two industries. The event runs from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturday and 11 AM to 4 PM on Sunday. Tickets are available here.

Make a trip to Nationals Park (1500 South Capitol St., SE) for DC Beer Fest on Saturday, November 5. It’s not too late to get tickets for unlimited tastings from over 80 breweries along with access to music, food, and games. Timed general admission tickets are $50 and VIP tickets cost $90.

Brunch with Scottish chef Tony Singh at Immigrant Food+ at the Planet Word Museum (925 13th St., NW) on Sunday, November 6. The first installment of its immigrant guest chef series will feature a Scottish-Venezuelan collaboration between Singh and culinary director Mile Montezuma. Reserve your seat here.

Head to the Hill Center (921 Pennsylvania, Ave., SE) for a class that demystifies a few less-popular vegetables Sunday, November 6. Chef Susan Barocas and food writer Bonnie Benwick will demonstrate and discuss how to make the most of sunchokes, kohlrabi, and celeriac. The class runs from 11 AM to 2 PM and tickets are available here.

Dauphine’s (1100 15th St., NW) will host New Orleans bar owner and author Neal Bodenheimer for a night celebrating the release of his book Cure: New Orleans Drinks and how to Mix ‘Em. On Wednesday, November 9, ticket-holders will receive a signed copy of the book, a cocktail, and bites from chef Kristen Essig. The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 PM and tickets can be purchased here.

Head to Atlas Half Street (1201 Half St., SE) on Saturday, November 5 for a release party for its Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear Double IPA. For $30, patrons can drink bottomless drafts, select spirits, and wines. The festivities run from 3 to 5 PM.

For those brave enough to watch Tuesday’s midterms in public, the Capitol Hill sandwich shop Fight Club (633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) will offer specials and air coverage starting at 4 PM on Tuesday, November 8. Take 15 percent off appetizers all night long and drink $7 boilermakers while awaiting results.

In honor of Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, Union Pub (201 Massachusetts Ave., NE) will give out free beers to its first 200 customers starting at 4 PM. Stay tuned for $5 margaritas and other drink specials as the bar displays election coverage throughout the night.