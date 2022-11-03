Yes, We Are Living in a World Where Beyonce Might Own the Washington Commanders

Conversations about Washington Commanders ownership took a turn on Wednesday when Forbes reported Dan Snyder is exploring a sale of the team. Big names like Jeff Bezos and Ted Lerner have already been floating around, but let’s add a new one to the mix: Beyoncé.

Yes, that Beyoncé. Or rather, THE Beyoncé.

People reports that if Jeff Bezos were to buy the embattled team, he could possibly loop Jay-Z into the deal. The rapper and producer is famously married to Beyoncé, which means the multi-hyphenate artist might also be involved in some capacity. Yes, you read that correctly: There exists a universe where the team drops Snyder and picks up Beyoncé in the greatest trade of all time. Is it too late to change the Washington Commanders to the Washington BeyHive? Will the football team’s tragic record inspire Lemonade, Part II?

Currently, the best places to spot a celebrity in DC are either the White House or Barry’s Boot Camp, but a Bey and Jay football dynasty would draw all sorts of star power to Washington. Just picture it: Beyoncé and Solange in box seats at FedEx Field, Chloe and Halle Bailey singing the National Anthem, and Gwyneth Paltrow noshing on Jumbo Slice. The Knowles-Carters are also good friends with the Obamas, so the musicians could crash at the former president’s Kalorama pad before game days.

Some possible headlines if Jayoncé buys the team:

Commanders to Get in Formation?

Commanders Say on to the Next One to Dan Snyder

Commanders Could Soon Get That Dirt off Their Shoulders

Beyoncé to Commanders: You Won’t Break My Soul

Commanders to Put a Super Bowl Ring on It?

