PHOTOS: Cafe Milano’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

When Franco Nuschese first opened the doors to Cafe Milano on November 3, 1992, little did he know the adventure upon which he was embarking. Tables at the Georgetown restaurant quickly became one of the hottest tickets in town. And in the following decades, everyone from presidents to the Pope have dined at the elegant yet unassuming eatery on Prospect Street. At its 30th anniversary celebration on November 11, Cafe Milano temporarily took over the surrounding sidewalks and courtyard (and even had the police close the entire block) for a massive birthday party that drew hundreds of its regulars.

