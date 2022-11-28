Things to Do

Learn a skill or make a custom gift at these workshops

Take a wreath-making class at She Loves Me. Photograph courtesy of She Loves Me.

Wreath Making

She Loves Me | December  14 and 18

This course at the flower shop’s Eckington location includes decorative bits and bobs for a one-of-a-kind evergreen creation. $85

 

Holiday Crafts

Shop Made in VA | December 17

Zhuzh up giftwrapping and get a head start on personalized cards at this holiday craft session. Free

 

Gingerbread

Cork Market | December 3

Build a cinnamon-scented palace at this 14th Street shop’s annual gingerbread party. You can also pick up to-go kits containing pieces of the house, icing, and candy decor. $60

 

Ornaments

Shop Made in DC (Union Market) | December 8

Sew plush felt ornaments and personalize them with festive beads. Each pupil gets two decorations: one to give, one for their own tree. $55

 

Gingerbread

McLean Community Center | December 8

Calling all interior-design disciples: Decorate pre-constructed gingerbread houses with frosting, candy, and salty accoutrements. $45

 

Cookie Baking

Hill Center | December 10

You’re sure to bring the best baked goods to your cookie swap under the tutelage of former Washington Post food and recipe editor Bonnie Benwick. $79

 

Ugly Sweaters

Shop Made in DC (Georgetown) | December 11

Craft a one-of-a-kind eye-sore for this season’s ugly-­sweater parties. Bring your own jumper and indulge in chaotic design. $40

 

Cookie Decorating

Lost Boy Cider | December 13

Learn icing and decorating techniques at this Alexandria cidery, to pull off three Christmas designs on a half dozen cookies. $60

 

Holiday Centerpieces

Metro Flower Market (Chantilly) | December 15

Forget the Christmas ham—the star of your holiday table will be a handcrafted centerpiece with pinecones and ribbons. $85

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

