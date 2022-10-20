This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

A History of White House Weddings

With the President’s granddaughter marrying on the South Lawn this month, we take a look back at White House weddings of the past. By Amy Moeller.

Holiday Bucket List

From decked-out light displays to a trip on the Polar Express, we share 55 ideas for getting into the spirit of the season. By Daniella Byck, Katie Kenny, and Peter Njoroge.

Changing Minds About Climate Change

A George Mason professor has helped pioneer a way to raise awareness of global warming. There’s a good chance you’ve seen his handiwork. By Luke Mullins.

Time Capsule

A photographer for a defunct newspaper gave the University of Maryland nearly 200 photos he took between 1978 and 1980—images that provide an intimate glimpse into DC’s scrappy music scene back then. By Jessica Ruf.

Top Docs 2022

If your back pain won’t quit or you need a second opinion after a scary diagnosis, you want a physician you can trust. You want to be in the best hands possible. Here’s our annual list of the area’s Top Doctors in 42 specialties. By Washingtonian Staff.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Wind Power: Inside the Library of Congress’s flute vault. By Keely Bastow.

In Sync: Will the military buy this record producer’s software? By Andrew Beaujon.

DC Skates! Keeping it Wheel: A roller-skater tries to preserve DC rink traditions. By Katie Kenny.

Claw School: A GW program devoted to animal law. By Sylvie McNamara.

Big Picture: This rodeo bolsters the tradition of Black cowboys. By Peter Njoroge.

Where & When

Things to Do: Our guide to the month in culture. By Washingtonian Staff.

IQ

Interview: Author David Becker on helping local election officials fend off voting-rights attacks. By Sylvie McNamara.

Three Days of Terror: Revisiting the deadly 1977 siege and hostage drama that left DC shaken. By Andrew Beaujon.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Fresh-Faced: Watch shapes beyond round are having a moment. By Amy Moeller.

By the Boot: Knee-high boots are everywhere this season. By Amy Moeller.

Where to Go Thrifting in the DC Area: Three itineraries for finding discounted vintage clothing and more. By Grace Deng.

Gone on Holiday: These charming small towns know how to celebrate the season. By Daniella Byck.

TASTE

Cold-Weather Comfort: Our food critic’s top ten feel-good restaurant dishes. By Ann Limpert.

Beyond Espresso Martinis:

What’s trending in the cocktail world these days. By Peter Njoroge.

Break Out the Sequins!: Restaurant dress codes get a modern makeover. By Anna Spiegel.

Clique Bait: The new wave of exclusive dining-and-drinking clubs. By Anna Spiegel.

HOME

Lounging Around: These spaces prove that entertaining at home can be as chic as a cocktail bar. By Mimi Montgomery.

The Briefing | Alexandria: Where to eat, shop, and hang out in the popular Virginia suburb. By Jessica Ruf.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

How Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch has used a WWII film to inspire coworkers. As told to Grace Deng.

