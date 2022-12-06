2104 18th St., NW

Open: Thursday and Sunday noon to 6, Friday and Saturday noon to 7

Not technically a thrift, this shop in Adams Morgan sells curated vintage fashion and calls itself a “haven for the unusual.” It also boasts an extensive year-round costume collection, complete with wigs and other fun accessories.

*Update: Meeps Vintage is temporarily closed. Their voicemail says they planned to reopen in October; we’ll update as soon as we hear.