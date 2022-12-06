Thrift, consignment, and vintage shops abound in this area—far too many to shop in one sweep. But to help you get close, we’ve put together a series of itineraries, each of which can be navigated in a day.
A Northwest DC Itinerary
Total miles: 7
Prime Thrift
6101 Georgia Ave., NW
Open: Monday through Saturday 10 to 8, Sunday 11 to 7
Prime Thrift is known for its large selection and very low prices—and the proceeds go to the veterans’ charity AMVETS. Besides clothing, it offers seasonal goods, kitchen supplies, furniture, and more.
Rosario’s 3×10 Tienda
3616 14th St., NW
Open: Monday through Thursday and Saturday 9 to 6, Friday 9 to 5, Sunday 10 to 6
Rosario’s, which sells most of its merchandise as a three-for-$10 deal, might just be the cheapest place in the District to thrift—the store even has $1 racks. It’s smaller than other thrift shops and the selection isn’t as varied, but that means you can browse pretty quickly..
Current Boutique
1318 14th St., NW
Open: Monday through Friday noon to 8, Saturday 11 to 8, Sunday 11 to 6
This shop stocks secondhand women’s designer clothing, including well-known brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Diane von Furstenburg. The front of the store displays new items, so make sure you head to the back to find the discounted pre-worn merchandise.
Secondi
1702 Connecticut Ave., NW
Open: Monday through Saturday noon to 6, Sunday 1 to 5
Secondi offers women’s designer clothing and accessories and has a reputation for being picky about what it sells. Have a designer bag you’ve previously bought secondhand that you’re suspicious about? Secondi also offers trained authentication services.
Meeps Vintage
2104 18th St., NW
Open: Thursday and Sunday noon to 6, Friday and Saturday noon to 7
Not technically a thrift, this shop in Adams Morgan sells curated vintage fashion and calls itself a “haven for the unusual.” It also boasts an extensive year-round costume collection, complete with wigs and other fun accessories.
*Update: Meeps Vintage is temporarily closed. Their voicemail says they planned to reopen in October; we’ll update as soon as we hear.
Frugalista
3055 Mount Pleasant St., NW
Open: Sunday through Friday 11 to 6, Saturday 10 to 6
Descend into the basement to find a thrifty businessperson’s paradise. While the store sells everything from prom dresses to loungewear, the deals on good-quality workwear are especially sweet. Frugalista al-so runs huge sales every month.
A DC–Virginia Itinerary
Total miles: 18
Inga’s Once Is Not Enough
4830 MacArthur Blvd., NW
Open: Monday through Saturday 11 to 4
Inga’s resells high-end designer labels such as Prada and Chanel. While items are discounted, expect high prices in exchange for current styles—everything sold is less than five years old.
New to You
108 W. Broad St., Falls Church
Open: Wednesday through Saturday 11 to 5
This shop sells consigned men’s and women’s designer clothing, handbags, and other accessories. It guarantees that no item is a knockoff.
Local Thrift
1049 W. Broad St., Falls Church
Open: Monday through Saturday 10 to 6, Sunday 10 to 5
Vintage and discounted clothes, furniture, home goods, and jewelry, benefiting Creative Cauldron, a performing-arts nonprofit, and other local charities.
Ella Rue
3231 P St., NW
Open: Tuesday through Saturday 11 to 6, Sunday and Monday noon to 5
Started by two sisters, Ella Rue is a women’s consignment shop with an emphasis on timeless designer pieces.
Reddz Trading
1413 Wisconsin Ave., NW
Open: Daily noon to 6
Reddz Trading offers consigned goods ranging from mid- to high-end brands—it never sells fast fashion, but you will find affordable labels such as Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren on racks alongside Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Bonus: The bright-red storefront makes this place hard to miss.
A DC–Maryland Itinerary
Total miles: 25
St. Alban’s Opportunity Shop
3001 Wisconsin Ave., NW
Open: Wednesday through Saturday 9:30 to 3
Located in the basement of a church near American University, St. Alban’s Opportunity Shop offers an assortment of donated goods at affordable prices. The funds, managed by Workers of St. Alban’s, support families in need.
Remix Recycling Co.
7022 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase
Open: Monday through Saturday 11 to 7, Sunday noon to 6
This is like the Goldilocks of thrift stores: not a pricey luxury consignment shop but not Goodwill, either. Remix offers midrange brands like Lululemon and Madewell at deeply discounted prices.
Unique and Value Village
10121 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring
Open: Monday through Saturday 10 to 9, Sunday 10 to 7
The reviews for the Unique/Value Village two-in-one store are mixed, but due to its sheer size, it might be worth a stop for a thrift junkie who loves the act of hunting. Both stores offer a wide selection of sizes, and the Value Village side sells books, housewares, and other items. Unique doesn’t have fitting rooms and Value Village’s are closed due to the pandemic, but there are mirrors around the store for clothes you’re able to try on over what you’re wearing.
Suffragette City Vintage
5132 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville
Open: Monday through Thursday 11 to 6, Friday and Saturday 11 to 7, Sunday 11 to 5
Whether it’s animal novelty brooches or a vintage kimono, you’ll be sure to find something unusual here. The shop also sells handmade goods and art from local artisans.
Clothes Encounters
202 Seventh St., SE
Open: Tuesday through Friday noon to 6, Saturday and Sunday 10 to 3:30
Right across the street from Eastern Market, Clothes Encounters sells consigned items ranging from high-end luxury designers to more casual apparel. It also has a great selection of accessories, including jewelry, designer bags, and shoes.
Photographs of Rosario’s, Clothes Encounters, Local Thrift, Inga’s, and Reddz courtesy of stores.
Photographs of other stores by Evy Mages.
This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.