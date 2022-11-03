Here’s How to Style Knee-High Boots This Season

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

Kelly McCoyd has been blogging about style for only three years, but her tips and how-tos have earned her more than 128,000 followers on Instagram (@KellyMcCoyd). She’s a local guru for fashion minimalism and capsule wardrobes, with a classic, sometimes preppy style. Here she shows how she’ll be wearing three variations of one of her favorite fall trends: knee-high boots.

Sleek Pointy-Toe Boots

1. Larroudé “Kate” boots, $450 at SaksFifthAvenue.com

2. Rails “Luciana” dress, $248 at Revolve.com

3. “Nico” bag in camel check, $350 at AnineBing.com

4. Missoma small dome hoop earrings, $110 at Nordstrom.com

5. “Patmos” sunglasses in gold/brown, $280 at Illesteva.com

6. Handmade belted coat, $229 at Mango.com

Riding Boots

1. Via Roma 15 knee-length leather boots, $363 at Farfetch.com

2. Oversize “Stroopwafel” turtleneck in bone, $195 at Everlane.com

3. Citizens of Humanity “Chrissy” high-rise ultra-slim jeans, $198 at SaksFifthAvenue.com

4. Ben-Amun 24-karat-gold-plated lariat chain necklace, $198 at Modaoperandi.com

5. Medium “Lotus” tote in clay suede, $2,400 at Khaite.com

6. Barbour “Greta” hounds­tooth double-­breasted trench coat, $430 at SaksFifth­Avenue.com

Block-Heel Boots

1. DuoBoots “Hestia” knee-high boots in black suede, $295 at DuoBoots.com

2. Floral chiffon dress, $60 at Mango.com

3. “Cambridge” blazer in black, $199 at SaintAndSofia.com

4. “Verona” clutch in black, $425 at DeMellierLondon.com

5. “Marie” earrings, around $200 at Lie-Studio.com

This article appears in the November 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

