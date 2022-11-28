What’s the Deal With Brian Robinson’s Big Hat?

Lots of big news has been swirling around the Commanders in the past month, from ESPN’s bombshell report on Dan Snyder to the possible sale of the team. But the biggest news dominating Commanders’ discourse at the moment? Brian Robinson’s spectacular, gigantic hat.

After a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons yesterday, a locker room photo of the running back began circulating online. In it, Robinson holds a duffel bag and stares off-camera while appearing ever so nonchalant for someone with a comically large cap atop their head.

Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022

Hilarious quips came pouring in, with takes ranging from “I’m ready for the big hat era to begin” to “If this starts a style trend then we need help.” Of course, fans were excited for the man: he had just recorded his first 100-yard game just three months after surviving two gunshots in Northeast DC. But at the same time, they just couldn’t ignore the Big Hat in the room. What’s the deal there?

According to The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier, Robinson was repping the hat for a friend who started a big-hat business called Noggin Boss. “If you want a big hat, let me know,” said Robinson—who has passed the ultimate test of friendship—to Fortier.

Founded by two former college athletes, Noggin Boss got its start in February of 2020 and appeared in an episode of the entrepreneurial TV show Shark Tank earlier this year. “With little innovation in the arena of sports and promotional apparel in decades, it’s time to shape things up,” its founders told the sharks before assuring them that their hats—in case anyone was wondering—”fit every head size.” Amazingly, the sharks bickered for a chance to make an offer, and the two ultimately walked away with a $50,000 investment from Daymond John in exchange for 30 percent stake in their company.

If you would like a Big Hat yourself but don’t have the connections to let Robinson know that, you can purchase one for the fittingly big price tag of $75 (which doesn’t include the additional $50 to customize it to your favorite team). Or, for free, you can just revel in the delightful Big Hat discourse instead:

Based on what I’m seeing, The Big Hat Tweet is setting America’s group texts ablaze https://t.co/Don9q1oNp2 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) November 27, 2022

If @NogginBoss isn’t sold out of hats by tomorrow we’ve failed as a capitalist society https://t.co/1EWwbkQD3K — fillupg (@fillupg1) November 28, 2022

This is the definition of friendship. I only want friends in my life who would wear big hats if I started a big hat company. https://t.co/vWNhlSaRga — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) November 27, 2022

And within hours, this has already spread to Qatar in the World Cup. He said he got it from a family friend. https://t.co/WGI6Fch6Vj pic.twitter.com/X3P8ZyCPCf — Cesar Hernandez (@cesarhfutbol) November 28, 2022

This is the most significant thing to happen in the NFL ever https://t.co/8CMhZCyHns — bing chilling (@goblinwaltz) November 28, 2022