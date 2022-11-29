Today’s Weather Is Slightly Underrated

It’s actually pretty nice out.

Yes, we have a lot of gray-ish days in the 40s ahead of us—Washington winter is unrelenting in its mediocrity—but the sky Tuesday morning was more blue than the nondescript norm, and Monday’s gusts are history.

Washingtonian took its customary two-mile walk this morning and was pleasantly surprised by how delightful the stroll turned out to be. The leaves around curb cuts were a bit wet but hadn’t yet turned into a slip-and-fall hazard. Some trees are still showing off. Keeping your jacket zipped up after you get going? Totally optional.

The ground is still a little damp. Look out for muddy dog paws. It’s nothing you can’t handle.

We’ll see highs between 50 and 55, according to the Capital Weather Gang, which rated today 6/10. That’s a perfectly reasonable score, but we might argue for a 7/10 if anyone asked us, because today is not too bad for November. Get out there and enjoy this unseasonably rather all right day!