Washington Post Ends Print Sunday Magazine

The Washington Post will end the print edition of its Sunday magazine, Executive Editor Sally Buzbee told staffers in a memo Wednesday. Its last edition will be December 25. Some of the magazine’s features will move to a “revitalized Style section,” Buzbee writes, adding that Post remains “committed to longform journalism.”

Memo:

Dear Colleagues,

Earlier today we met with The Washington Post Magazine team to inform them that we will end the print Sunday Magazine in its current form as we continue to undergo our global and digital transformation. We will be shifting some of the most popular content, and adding more, in a revitalized Style section that will launch in the coming months. We remain committed to longform journalism across newsroom departments and platforms.

The last Magazine issue will publish on Dec. 25. We deeply appreciate the contributions this staff has made to our print readers over the years.

Thank you,

Sally