It’s the holiday season and there are so many options out there to make it merry and bright for the whole family. Frederick County, MD is the perfect place to visit during this festive time of year, with awesome shopping, winter light displays, tasty meals, warming drinks, and opportunities to make unforgettable memories.

Here are 8 reasons you should visit Frederick County during the holidays!

Downtown Frederick

A visit to Downtown Frederick during the holidays is like stepping into your own Hallmark movie. The 50-block historic district is lit-up for the season with more than 200 shops, boutiques, and restaurants, all within an easy walk. Parking is free on weekends and the Downtown Frederick Partnership hosts special events each Saturday in December.

Shop Local

All across Frederick County, small businesses abound where you can find one-of-a-kind gifts for those on your holiday shopping list. Head into Downtown Frederick or explore the County’s main streets and back roads for unique gifts while supporting small and family-owned businesses.

Christmas Tree, O’ Christmas Tree

Take to the winding country roads of Frederick County to find the perfect Christmas tree. These farms offer a holiday experience, often with hot cocoa and shopping opportunities, while supporting the small family farms that make our region’s agriculture sector strong and vibrant.

Sailing Through the Winter Solstice

Winter is the perfect time for a stroll through Carroll Creek Park in Downtown Frederick. You’ll find one of the world’s most unique winter light displays, with more than two dozen lighted and decorated boats. “Sailing Through the Winter Solstice” is a wonderful photo opportunity, but it’s also a fundraiser for local non-profit organizations – vote for your favorite boat!

Unique Holiday Events

Frederick County loves the holidays. Nothing shows this more than in the special events you can experience. Catch a holiday show at a local theater, experience a parade with holiday characters inspired by Frederick’s German heritage, or light up your bike and go for a holiday ride. There’s no shortage of festive events to get you into the spirit of the season.

Enjoy a Taste of Frederick

Frederick County’s food scene is great anytime of year, but at the holidays it’s even more special. Whether you’re traveling to Downtown Frederick or to other spots around the county, you’ll find great opportunities to gather round a table and savor a taste of the region’s restaurants.

Grab a Drink

Craft beverages are a way of life in Frederick County. With 39 wineries, breweries, and distilleries within the county’s borders, there’s no shortage of delicious options available. Swing by on your holiday travels for a tasting, grab a cocktail, a glass, or a pint, and consider giving the gift of a locally-produced beverage.

Ring in the New Year

The new year comes to Downtown Frederick with the annual “Key Drop” in Carroll Creek Park. Inspired by Frederick-native Francis Scott Key, this tradition gets an important new spin for this edition. In 2023, Frederick County will celebrate its 275th anniversary and the Key Drop will kick-off an entire year of special events. Don’t miss it!

Plan your holiday visit to Frederick, Maryland: visitfrederick.org