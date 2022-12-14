Your Thursday Morning Commute Looks Icy and Bad

Though it’s unlikely to bring much snow, a winter storm is posed to complicate Thursday morning’s commute for some of the region’s residents, according to local weather forecasters.

As the Capital Weather Gang points out, the nasty weather arrives courtesy of the massive winter storm that has been wreaking havoc on communities across the country. It’s set to bring sleet and freezing rain to parts of the DC area from around 2 a.m. Wednesday to roughly 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Chuck Bell, a meteorologist at NBC4 Washington.

“This is going to be a scrape-able issue,” Bell told viewers. “As much of a snow lover as I am, this is not going to be a snow issue.”

Still, the ice, Bell says, could accumulate up to about a quarter of an inch in points west and north of Dulles International Airport, where the worst of the storm will be concentrated. The result will be unsafe driving conditions–especially in those parts of the region–and, as Bell put it, “a significant number of delays and cancellations for your Thursday.”

The Capital Weather Gang added that the icy conditions could persist longer in parts of the region located along Route 15, which could therefore experience a significant share of the delays and cancellations. “Essentially,” the Capital Weather Gang reported, “the area that includes northern Fauquier County, Loudoun County, western Montgomery County, western Howard County, Frederick County (Md.) and Carroll County, as well as points to the north and west, have the greatest chance of dealing with disruptive winter weather.”

