Food

5 Soul-Satisfying Soups You Can Have Delivered in the DC Area

Warm up your day with these cozy soups

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of Zao Stamina Ramen.
Winter Things to Do

About Winter Things to Do

Lace up skates, dine in an igloo, go stargazing, drink a hot cocktail. Here are lots of places and ways to delight in the season, whether you’re chilling outside or getting cozy indoors.

Maybe you’re coming down with a cold, or maybe you’re snuggled up on the sofa. No need to go out: These five great soups can be delivered to your door.

ZAO Stamina Ramen’s Stamina Bowl

Delivery by: Doordash, Caviar.
Delivery area: Bethesda.
Why you should order it: The owners of Chaplin’s opened this Bethesda shop, slinging noodles with miso-spiked broth.

 

Mama Chang’s Amish Chicken Wonton Soup

Delivery by: Uber Eats, Postmates.
Delivery area: McLean/Tysons.
Why you should order it: Wontons float in a zingy ginger broth at Peter Chang’s Fairfax spot.

 

Anju’s Juk

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anju (@anjufrc)


Delivery by: Doordash, Uber Eats, Postmates, Caviar.
Delivery area: DC.
Why you should order it: Angel Barreto’s creamy porridge is a hearty option with roasted carrots and lemon-­parsley oil.

 

Prescription Chicken’s Spicy Hangover Soup

Delivery by: Doordash, Caviar.
Delivery area: DC.
Why you should order it: The spicy soup comes with a kick of ginger and hot peppers to soothe stuffiness.

 

Le Diplomate’s French Onion Soup

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Le Diplomate (@lediplomatedc)

Delivery by: Doordash, Caviar.
Delivery area: DC.
Why you should order it: Think of this brasserie’s soup as a package of mail-­order cozy.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Peter Njoroge
Peter Njoroge
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day