

About Winter Things to Do Lace up skates, dine in an igloo, go stargazing, drink a hot cocktail. Here are lots of places and ways to delight in the season, whether you’re chilling outside or getting cozy indoors. More from Winter Things to Do



Maybe you’re coming down with a cold, or maybe you’re snuggled up on the sofa. No need to go out: These five great soups can be delivered to your door.

Delivery by: Doordash, Caviar.

Delivery area: Bethesda.

Why you should order it: The owners of Chaplin’s opened this Bethesda shop, slinging noodles with miso-spiked broth.

Delivery by: Uber Eats, Postmates.

Delivery area: McLean/Tysons.

Why you should order it: Wontons float in a zingy ginger broth at Peter Chang’s Fairfax spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anju (@anjufrc)



Delivery by: Doordash, Uber Eats, Postmates, Caviar.

Delivery area: DC.

Why you should order it: Angel Barreto’s creamy porridge is a hearty option with roasted carrots and lemon-­parsley oil.

Delivery by: Doordash, Caviar.

Delivery area: DC.

Why you should order it: The spicy soup comes with a kick of ginger and hot peppers to soothe stuffiness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Diplomate (@lediplomatedc)

Delivery by: Doordash, Caviar.

Delivery area: DC.

Why you should order it: Think of this brasserie’s soup as a package of mail-­order cozy.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.