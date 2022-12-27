About Winter Things to Do
Lace up skates, dine in an igloo, go stargazing, drink a hot cocktail. Here are lots of places and ways to delight in the season, whether you’re chilling outside or getting cozy indoors.
Maybe you’re coming down with a cold, or maybe you’re snuggled up on the sofa. No need to go out: These five great soups can be delivered to your door.
ZAO Stamina Ramen’s Stamina Bowl
Delivery by: Doordash, Caviar.
Delivery area: Bethesda.
Why you should order it: The owners of Chaplin’s opened this Bethesda shop, slinging noodles with miso-spiked broth.
Mama Chang’s Amish Chicken Wonton Soup
Delivery by: Uber Eats, Postmates.
Delivery area: McLean/Tysons.
Why you should order it: Wontons float in a zingy ginger broth at Peter Chang’s Fairfax spot.
Anju’s Juk
Delivery by: Doordash, Uber Eats, Postmates, Caviar.
Delivery area: DC.
Why you should order it: Angel Barreto’s creamy porridge is a hearty option with roasted carrots and lemon-parsley oil.
Prescription Chicken’s Spicy Hangover Soup
Delivery by: Doordash, Caviar.
Delivery area: DC.
Why you should order it: The spicy soup comes with a kick of ginger and hot peppers to soothe stuffiness.
Le Diplomate’s French Onion Soup
Delivery by: Doordash, Caviar.
Delivery area: DC.
Why you should order it: Think of this brasserie’s soup as a package of mail-order cozy.
This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.