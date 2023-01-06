News & Politics

Convicted January 6 Rioter Derrick Evans Plans a Run for Congress

The man who shouted "Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!" would like a job in the Capitol.

A still from Evans's January 6, 2021 livestream. Photograph via the Department of Justice.

Derrick Evans, the former West Virginia state delegate who livestreamed himself storming the Capitol while shouting “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”, announced a bid for Congress Friday. Evans intends to compete for the seat in West Virginia’s First District, which is currently held by Republican Carol Miller, who campaigned on the slogan “cut the bull out of politics!” Evans intends to run as a Republican.

Miller’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Evans claimed after the riot that he attended simply as “an independent member of the media to film history.” (He streamed his video on a Facebook page titled “Derrick Evans – the Activist.”) Nevertheless he was convicted of civil disorder and sentenced to three months in prison with 36 months of supervised release.

Evans says he chose January 6 to announce his candidacy because its events “changed my life and shaped me into the man that I am today.”

