DC Street Closures for Friday’s March for Life Rally

The 50th annual National March for Life anti-abortion rally happens on and around the National Mall on Friday, January 20—it’s the first march since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. Along with the march, which starts at 1 PM, expect a slew of anti-abortion organizations, a concert, a pre-march rally, and several street closures and parking restrictions. Here’s what you need to know:

The following roads will be closed for parking from 6 AM to 4 PM on Friday:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to Third Street, Northwest

Pennsylvania Avenue from Seventh Street to Third Street, Northwest

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, Northwest

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Ninth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Seventh Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest

Sixth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Fourth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest

Third Street from Indiana Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest

Madison Drive from 14th Street to Seventh Street, Northwest

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to Seventh Street, Southwest

The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10 AM to 4 PM on Friday:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to Second Street, Northeast

Pennsylvania Avenue from Seventh Street to Third Street, Northwest

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, Northwest

12th Street Tunnel

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Ninth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Ninth Street Tunnel

Seventh Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest

Sixth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest

Fourth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest

Third Street from Indiana Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest

Madison Drive from 14th Street to Seventh Street, Northwest

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to Seventh Street, Southwest

Independence Avenue from Seventh Street, Southwest, to Second Street, Southeast

Pennsylvania Avenue from Second Street to Fourth Street, Southeast

For traffic updates, commuters are encouraged to visit the MPDC’s police traffic Twitter.