DC Street Closures for Friday’s March for Life Rally

The 50th annual National March for Life anti-abortion rally happens on and around the National Mall on Friday, January 20—it’s the first march since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. Along with the march, which starts at 1 PM, expect a slew of anti-abortion organizations, a concert, a pre-march rally, and several street closures and parking restrictions. Here’s what you need to know:
The following roads will be closed for parking from 6 AM to 4 PM on Friday:
Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to Third Street, Northwest
Pennsylvania Avenue from Seventh Street to Third Street, Northwest
14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest
12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, Northwest
10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
Ninth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
Seventh Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest
Sixth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
Fourth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest
Third Street from Indiana Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest
Madison Drive from 14th Street to Seventh Street, Northwest
Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to Seventh Street, Southwest
The following roads will be closed to traffic from 10 AM to 4 PM on Friday:
Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to Second Street, Northeast
Pennsylvania Avenue from Seventh Street to Third Street, Northwest
12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, Northwest
12th Street Tunnel
10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
Ninth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
Ninth Street Tunnel
Seventh Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest
Sixth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, Northwest
Fourth Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest
Third Street from Indiana Avenue, Northwest, to Independence Avenue, Southwest
Madison Drive from 14th Street to Seventh Street, Northwest
Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to Seventh Street, Southwest
Independence Avenue from Seventh Street, Southwest, to Second Street, Southeast
Pennsylvania Avenue from Second Street to Fourth Street, Southeast
For traffic updates, commuters are encouraged to visit the MPDC’s police traffic Twitter.