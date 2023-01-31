Top Wealth Adviser Hall of Fame

Inflation may be cooling, but high prices and stock-market fluctuations probably won’t disappear anytime soon—which might be prompting you to take a look at your finances. Want a professional’s advice? The names that follow can help.
Washingtonian began publishing a Top Financial Advisers list in 2009. Each time, we survey hundreds of financial professionals in the region and consult industry experts, asking them whom they’d trust with their own money. Those recommended the most make the roster.
Some people have been on the list year after year. This isn’t an easy feat, so we decided to honor those repeat winners. Consider this to be Washingtonian’s “lifetime achievement” award for local financial experts.
What follows are more than 100 financial advisers, tax accountants, insurance professionals, and estate attorneys who have repeatedly been named a top wealth adviser in our pages. These professionals—all still practicing—have been on a Top Financial Advisers list at least eight of the past 14 years, including three of the most recent five. Some may have practiced elsewhere previously, but we’ve identified them with their current firms.
Financial Planners and Advisers
Tracey Baker
CJM Wealth Advisers, Falls Church
Joseph Brodecki
Bernstein Private Wealth Management, DC
Ilene Brostrom
Brostrom and Berlin Wealth Management, Bethesda
Chris Brown
Ivy League Financial Advisors, Rockville
Glen J. Buco
West Financial Services, McLean
Elissa Buie
Yeske Buie, Vienna
Stephan Q. Cassaday
Cassaday & Company, Tysons
Thomas B. Conway
Connemara Group, DC, Bethesda,and Tysons
Fred J. Cornelius
Burt Wealth Advisors, North Bethesda
John Devine
Brown Advisory, Chevy Chase
Kenneth Diehl
Cornerstone Financial Planning, Gaithersburg
Michael Egan
Egan Berger & Weiner, Tysons
Ryan Fleming
Armstrong Fleming & Moore, DC
Michael Gildenhorn
Chevy Chase Trust, Bethesda
Barry Glassman
Glassman Wealth Services, Tysons and North Bethesda
Ted Halpern
Halpern Financial,Ashburn and Rockville
Herb Hopwood
Hopwood Financial Services, Reston
Don Irwin
J.P. Morgan Private Bank, DC
Mark Johannessen
Creative Planning, McLean
Brian T. Jones
CJM Wealth Advisers,Falls Church
J. Mark Joseph
Sentinel Wealth Management, Reston
Daniel Kane
Carderock Capital Management, Chevy Chase
Lisa A.K. Kirchenbauer
Omega Wealth Management, Arlington
Dan Lash
VLP Financial Advisors, Tysons
Katherine Liola
Concentric Private Wealth, McLean
Anne McCabe
Curo Private Wealth, Reston
Terrance McGowan
Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, DC
Marvin McIntyre
The Capitol Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley, DC
Jennifer Myers
SageVest Wealth Management, McLean
Jessica Ness
CJM Wealth Advisers, Falls Church
Eileen M. O’Connor
Hemington Wealth Management, Falls Church
Howard Pressman
Egan Berger & Weiner, Tysons
Ken Robinson
KCR Wealth Management, Reston
Travis Russell
Glassman Wealth Services, Tysons and North Bethesda
Karen P. Schaeffer
Schaeffer Financial, Rockville
Rick Schultz
J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, DC
Dana Sippel
Glassman Wealth Services, Tysons and North Bethesda
Gregory S. Smith
The Wise Investor Group of Raymond James, Reston
Peter Speros
Creative Planning, McLean
Greg Sullivan
Creative Planning, McLean
Steve Thalheimer
Thalheimer Financial Planning, Silver Spring
Bruce Vaughn
VLP Financial, Tysons
Paul G. Veith
Northern Trust, DC
Jason Williams
Creative Planning, McLean
Logan Winn
Northern Trust, DC
Jon Yankee
Cerity Partners, Reston
Tax Accountants
Phil Baker
Citrin Cooperman, Bethesda
Sharon Berman
BDO USA, McLean
Kendall Coleman
CST Group, Reston
Gary Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald & Co., Tysons
John Fritsche
Fritsche & Thomas, Fairfax
Harry Harrison
Aronson, Rockville
Joan Holtz
BDO USA, McLean
Robert Hottle
Baker Tilly, Tysons
Gabrielle Kaufman
RSM, Gaithersburg
Bob Kopera
Squire, Lemkin & Company, Rockville
Howard Kramer
KWC, Alexandria
Debora May
CBM, Bethesda
Krystal McCants
YHB, Falls Church
Brad L. Mendelson
Mendelson & Mendelson, Potomac
Marnette Myers
PragerMetis, McLean
Lauran Penn
Snyder Cohn, North Bethesda
Walter C. Pennington
Dembo Jones, North Bethesda
John Persil
CST Group, Reston
Richard Philipson
Robert Philipson & Company, Silver Spring
Joe Romagnoli
CST Group, Reston
Steve Rose
RoseMcKenna, DC
Erica Schmitz
Schmitz, Rini, & Associates, Great Falls
Keegan Stroup
Andersen, DC and McLean
Jeffery E. Weintraub
Dembo Jones, North Bethesda
Estate Attorneys
Charles S. Abell
Furey, Doolan & Abell, Bethesda
Natanya H. Allan
Ivins Phillips & Barker, DC
Gary Altman
Altman & Associates, a division of Frost Law, Rockville
Frank S. Baldino
Lerch, Early & Brewer, Bethesda
Leigh-Alexandra Basha
McDermott Will & Emery, DC
Edward J. Beckwith
BakerHostetler, DC
Rachel D. Burke
Furey, Doolan & Abell, Bethesda
Deborah D. Cochran
Cochran Law Group, Tysons
Anne Coventry
Pasternak & Fidis, Bethesda
Michael F. Curtin
Curtin Law Roberson Dunigan & Salans, DC
John Dedon
Cameron/McEvoy, Fairfax
Jay M. Eisenberg
Shulman Rogers, Potomac
Marc Feinberg
West & Feinberg, Bethesda
Donna Esposito Fincher
Vaughan, Fincher & Sotelo, Tysons and Leesburg
Richard S. Franklin
Franklin Karibjanian & Law, DC
Ellen K. Harrison
McDermott Will & Emery, DC
Steven W. Jacobson
West & Feinberg, Bethesda
Lauren A. Jenkins
Offit Kurman, Tysons
Sarah Moore Johnson
Birchstone Moore, DC
Beth Shapiro Kaufman
Caplin & Drysdale, DC
Mary Ann Mancini
Loeb & Loeb, DC
Donald Manning
Manning Murray Barnett & Baxter, Arlington
James E. McNair
Reed Smith, Tysons
Jeanne L. Newlon
Venable, DC
Alison K. Noll
Offit Kurman, Tysons
Anne J. O’Brien
Caplin & Drysdale, DC
Philip L. O’Donoghue
Furey, Doolan & Abell, Bethesda
Thomas W. Richardson
Arnold & Porter, DC
Douglas L. Siegler
Venable, DC
Martha Leary Sotelo
Vaughan, Fincher & Sotelo, Tysons and Leesburg
Laura Stone
Birchstone Moore, DC
Frederick J. Tansill
Frederick J. Tansill & Associates, McLean
Kelly A. Thompson
Kelly Thompson Law, Arlington
C. Daniel Vaughan
Vaughan, Fincher & Sotelo, Tysons and Leesburg
Steven A. Widdes
Stein Sperling, Rockville
Insurance Advisers
Andrea Dykes
Howard Insurance,Chevy Chase
Keith Eig
Greenberg, Wexler & Eig, Bethesda
Kenneth Fahmy
Fahmy & Associates,Falls Church
Mitch Freedman
Freedman Risk Management, Bethesda
Matthew Friedson
Risk Strategies Company, Bethesda
Scott Greenberg
Greenberg, Wexler & Eig, Bethesda
David Hillelsohn
DHill Financial, Oak Hill
Vernon W. Holleman III
Winged Keel Group, DC
Jonathan Katz
Virginia Medical Plans, a OneDigital company, Herndon
Colin Kimpel
Wealth Insight Partners, Bethesda
Alan L. Meltzer
NFP/The Meltzer Group, Bethesda
Kim Natovitz
TriBridge Partners, Columbia
Grant Ottenstein
Ottenstein Insurance & Financial Services, Rockville
Rob Robertory
Two Lights Private Wealth/Northwestern Mutual, Fairfax
Carolyn Rogers
Howard Insurance,Chevy Chase
Stuart Tauber
NFP/The Meltzer Group, Bethesda
David A. Wexler
Greenberg, Wexler & Eig, Bethesda
Stuart Youngentobz
Arkin Youngentob, a division of Risk Strategies, Bethesda