Top Wealth Adviser Hall of Fame

Inflation may be cooling, but high prices and stock-market fluctuations probably won’t disappear anytime soon—which might be prompting you to take a look at your finances. Want a professional’s advice? The names that follow can help.

Washingtonian began publishing a Top Financial Advisers list in 2009. Each time, we survey hundreds of financial professionals in the region and consult industry experts, asking them whom they’d trust with their own money. Those recommended the most make the roster.

Some people have been on the list year after year. This isn’t an easy feat, so we decided to honor those repeat winners. Consider this to be Washingtonian’s “lifetime achievement” award for local financial experts.

What follows are more than 100 financial advisers, tax accountants, insurance professionals, and estate attorneys who have repeatedly been named a top wealth adviser in our pages. These professionals—all still practicing—have been on a Top Financial Advisers list at least eight of the past 14 years, including three of the most recent five. Some may have practiced elsewhere previously, but we’ve identified them with their current firms.

Financial Planners and Advisers

Tracey Baker

CJM Wealth Advisers, Falls Church

Joseph Brodecki

Bernstein Private Wealth Management, DC

Ilene Brostrom

Brostrom and Berlin Wealth Management, Bethesda

Chris Brown

Ivy League Financial Advisors, Rockville

Glen J. Buco

West Financial Services, McLean

Elissa Buie

Yeske Buie, Vienna

Stephan Q. Cassaday

Cassaday & Company, Tysons

Thomas B. Conway

Connemara Group, DC, Bethesda,and Tysons

Fred J. Cornelius

Burt Wealth Advisors, North Bethesda

John Devine

Brown Advisory, Chevy Chase

Kenneth Diehl

Cornerstone Financial Planning, Gaithersburg

Michael Egan

Egan Berger & Weiner, Tysons

Ryan Fleming

Armstrong Fleming & Moore, DC

Michael Gildenhorn

Chevy Chase Trust, Bethesda

Barry Glassman

Glassman Wealth Services, Tysons and North Bethesda

Ted Halpern

Halpern Financial,Ashburn and Rockville

Herb Hopwood

Hopwood Financial Services, Reston

Don Irwin

J.P. Morgan Private Bank, DC

Mark Johannessen

Creative Planning, McLean

Brian T. Jones

CJM Wealth Advisers,Falls Church

J. Mark Joseph

Sentinel Wealth Management, Reston

Daniel Kane

Carderock Capital Management, Chevy Chase

Lisa A.K. Kirchenbauer

Omega Wealth Management, Arlington

Dan Lash

VLP Financial Advisors, Tysons

Katherine Liola

Concentric Private Wealth, McLean

Anne McCabe

Curo Private Wealth, Reston

Terrance McGowan

Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, DC

Marvin McIntyre

The Capitol Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley, DC

Jennifer Myers

SageVest Wealth Management, McLean

Jessica Ness

CJM Wealth Advisers, Falls Church

Eileen M. O’Connor

Hemington Wealth Management, Falls Church

Howard Pressman

Egan Berger & Weiner, Tysons

Ken Robinson

KCR Wealth Management, Reston

Travis Russell

Glassman Wealth Services, Tysons and North Bethesda

Karen P. Schaeffer

Schaeffer Financial, Rockville

Rick Schultz

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, DC

Dana Sippel

Glassman Wealth Services, Tysons and North Bethesda

Gregory S. Smith

The Wise Investor Group of Raymond James, Reston

Peter Speros

Creative Planning, McLean

Greg Sullivan

Creative Planning, McLean

Steve Thalheimer

Thalheimer Financial Planning, Silver Spring

Bruce Vaughn

VLP Financial, Tysons

Paul G. Veith

Northern Trust, DC

Jason Williams

Creative Planning, McLean

Logan Winn

Northern Trust, DC

Jon Yankee

Cerity Partners, Reston

Tax Accountants

Phil Baker

Citrin Cooperman, Bethesda

Sharon Berman

BDO USA, McLean

Kendall Coleman

CST Group, Reston

Gary Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald & Co., Tysons

John Fritsche

Fritsche & Thomas, Fairfax

Harry Harrison

Aronson, Rockville

Joan Holtz

BDO USA, McLean

Robert Hottle

Baker Tilly, Tysons

Gabrielle Kaufman

RSM, Gaithersburg

Bob Kopera

Squire, Lemkin & Company, Rockville

Howard Kramer

KWC, Alexandria

Debora May

CBM, Bethesda

Krystal McCants

YHB, Falls Church

Brad L. Mendelson

Mendelson & Mendelson, Potomac

Marnette Myers

PragerMetis, McLean

Lauran Penn

Snyder Cohn, North Bethesda

Walter C. Pennington

Dembo Jones, North Bethesda

John Persil

CST Group, Reston

Richard Philipson

Robert Philipson & Company, Silver Spring

Joe Romagnoli

CST Group, Reston

Steve Rose

RoseMcKenna, DC

Erica Schmitz

Schmitz, Rini, & Associates, Great Falls

Keegan Stroup

Andersen, DC and McLean

Jeffery E. Weintraub

Dembo Jones, North Bethesda

Estate Attorneys

Charles S. Abell

Furey, Doolan & Abell, Bethesda

Natanya H. Allan

Ivins Phillips & Barker, DC

Gary Altman

Altman & Associates, a division of Frost Law, Rockville

Frank S. Baldino

Lerch, Early & Brewer, Bethesda

Leigh-Alexandra Basha

McDermott Will & Emery, DC

Edward J. Beckwith

BakerHostetler, DC

Rachel D. Burke

Furey, Doolan & Abell, Bethesda

Deborah D. Cochran

Cochran Law Group, Tysons

Anne Coventry

Pasternak & Fidis, Bethesda

Michael F. Curtin

Curtin Law Roberson Dunigan & Salans, DC

John Dedon

Cameron/McEvoy, Fairfax

Jay M. Eisenberg

Shulman Rogers, Potomac

Marc Feinberg

West & Feinberg, Bethesda

Donna Esposito Fincher

Vaughan, Fincher & Sotelo, Tysons and Leesburg

Richard S. Franklin

Franklin Karibjanian & Law, DC

Ellen K. Harrison

McDermott Will & Emery, DC

Steven W. Jacobson

West & Feinberg, Bethesda

Lauren A. Jenkins

Offit Kurman, Tysons

Sarah Moore Johnson

Birchstone Moore, DC

Beth Shapiro Kaufman

Caplin & Drysdale, DC

Mary Ann Mancini

Loeb & Loeb, DC

Donald Manning

Manning Murray Barnett & Baxter, Arlington

James E. McNair

Reed Smith, Tysons

Jeanne L. Newlon

Venable, DC

Alison K. Noll

Offit Kurman, Tysons

Anne J. O’Brien

Caplin & Drysdale, DC

Philip L. O’Donoghue

Furey, Doolan & Abell, Bethesda

Thomas W. Richardson

Arnold & Porter, DC

Douglas L. Siegler

Venable, DC

Martha Leary Sotelo

Vaughan, Fincher & Sotelo, Tysons and Leesburg

Laura Stone

Birchstone Moore, DC

Frederick J. Tansill

Frederick J. Tansill & Associates, McLean

Kelly A. Thompson

Kelly Thompson Law, Arlington

C. Daniel Vaughan

Vaughan, Fincher & Sotelo, Tysons and Leesburg

Steven A. Widdes

Stein Sperling, Rockville

Insurance Advisers

Andrea Dykes

Howard Insurance,Chevy Chase

Keith Eig

Greenberg, Wexler & Eig, Bethesda

Kenneth Fahmy

Fahmy & Associates,Falls Church

Mitch Freedman

Freedman Risk Management, Bethesda

Matthew Friedson

Risk Strategies Company, Bethesda

Scott Greenberg

Greenberg, Wexler & Eig, Bethesda

David Hillelsohn

DHill Financial, Oak Hill

Vernon W. Holleman III

Winged Keel Group, DC

Jonathan Katz

Virginia Medical Plans, a OneDigital company, Herndon

Colin Kimpel

Wealth Insight Partners, Bethesda

Alan L. Meltzer

NFP/The Meltzer Group, Bethesda

Kim Natovitz

TriBridge Partners, Columbia

Grant Ottenstein

Ottenstein Insurance & Financial Services, Rockville

Rob Robertory

Two Lights Private Wealth/Northwestern Mutual, Fairfax

Carolyn Rogers

Howard Insurance,Chevy Chase

Stuart Tauber

NFP/The Meltzer Group, Bethesda

David A. Wexler

Greenberg, Wexler & Eig, Bethesda

Stuart Youngentobz

Arkin Youngentob, a division of Risk Strategies, Bethesda