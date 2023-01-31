Where to Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Your Besties

Who says Valentine’s day is just for romantic relationships? Celebrate your Galentine’s or your single status with these parties, dinners, and wine nights around the city.

Chicken + Whiskey

When: February 9, 8 PM until close

Where: 70 N St., SE

Hit up C + W’s Stoplight Party and and wear either red, yellow, or green to indicate your relationship status. There will be DJ and specialty cocktails to sip on all night long.

El Techo

When: February 14

Where: 606 Florida Ave., NW

If you are fresh off a breakup and still nursing some wounds, head to the patio of El Techo and get yourself a free tequila shot. El Techo will also offer Taco Tuesday deals like three tacos and a margarita for $22. Reservations can be made online.

Fight Club

When: February 11, 8 PM to 1 AM

Where: 633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Celebrate with fellow commitment-phobes at Fight Club’s first annual Anti-Commitment Ball. DJ Daniel Biltmore will be spinning all night and there will be jello shots abound. No ticket needed.

Hidden Creek Country Club

When: February 11, 8 to 11 PM

Where: 1711 Clubhouse Road Reston

Come meet other singles at this event sponsored by Heart to Heart Dating Service. Enjoy two hours of complimentary cocktails and try to make this your last single Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $40 and are available online.

Immigrant Food+

When: February 11 to 18

Where: 1701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Head to this near-the-White House location for a wine night with your girls and order flights with all woman-produced wines. Galentines can order from a special menu that features a vegan lomo saltado and a creamy fondue created by recent James Beard semi-finalist Chef Enrique Limardo.

National Union Building

When: February 12 and 13, 6:30 PM

Where: 918 F St., NW

Grab your gang and head to the Galentine’s Day wine academy, where you’ll taste six wines and also be able to bring some home. Tickets are $45 and are available online.

Opaline

When: February 11

Where: 806 15th St., NW

Gals and their pals can celebrate friendship with $2 oysters and $12 French 75’s and cosmos while they enjoy DJ Benay L. Walker spin some jazz-fusion. Reservations can be made online.

PlantHouse

When: February 14, 6:30 to 8 PM

Where: 921 North Saint Asaph St., Alexandria

Make your own terrarium at this Alexandria nursery. Guests will select from a variety of succulents and cacti and Valentine’s day details to decorate a six inch terrarium. Tickets are $26 and can be purchased online.

Shop Made in DC

When: February 5, 3 to 5 PM

Where: 1304 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Try something different to celebrate this Valentine’s Day with your crew and head to Georgetown for a watercoloring workshop. Paint hand-letter fun messages on heart shaped love notes to take home and learn skills the tricks of the trade from illustrator Rachel Heiss. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased online.

Seven Reasons

When: February 14

Where: 2208 14th St., NW

Attend this singles-dinner named Cupid & Friends, brought to you by Chef Enrique Limardo. Latin American-inspired dishes like halibut tiradito with pineapple-lychee marinade and lomito con aligote, a beef tenderloin with yucca croquetas will be featured. Reservations are $210 and can be made online.

The St. Regis

When: February 10 through 14

Where: 901 Black Lives Matter Plaza, NW

Enjoy afternoon tea with your besties to celebrate with one another. Indulge in a selection of specialty teas, homemade scones, festive pastries and dessert and optional champagne. Reservations are $89 and can be made online.

Tower Club

When: February 10, 6 to 8 PM

Where: 8000 Towers Crescent Drive #1700, Vienna

Celebrate your love for your friends at this year’s Night in Paris event. There will be mini desserts, chocolate strawberries, a specialty “lover’s cocktail,” and a sip-and-paint station. The Tower Club has a dress code. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online.

Whiskey and Oyster

When: February 12

Where: 301 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Take you and your friends out to a Galentine’s brunch with plenty of mimosas. There will be special lemon blueberry beignets and eggs Benedicts available from 9 AM to 4 PM. Make sure to snag a reservation online.

