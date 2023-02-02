7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Thursday, February 2, is Día de la Candelaria, a religious holiday in Mexico. Maïz 64 (1324 14th St. NW) is celebrating with a drink and dessert special: for $14, get a carajillo, a hot coffee cocktail made with vanilla-flavored liqueur, and a banana tamale with mezcal/caramel sauce.

It’s National Tater Tot Day today, February 2. Shaw bar Calico (50 Blagden Alley NW) is marking the occasion with a build-your-own tater tot bar plus happy hour specials from 4 to 8 PM. For $10, you’ll get an all-you-can-fit bowl for tots that you can top with more than 15 items, including queso, chili, and veggies. Beer is $2 off.

The United Nations has declared 2023 the International Year of Millets, following a proposal from India. The Indian embassy has partnered with Rasika (633 D St., NW), Rasika West End (1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW) and the Bombay Club (815 Connecticut Ave., NW) to celebrate the cereal crop with four dishes from Friday, February 3 to Thursday, February 9. There’s ragi dosa, which are millet crepes with potatoes and chutney ($14); bajra kichdi, with pearl millet and vegetables($20); Andrha chicken pulao, with millet and coconut milk; and a rose pudding with cardamom and cashews ($12).

Wondering what to do with six more weeks of winter? Visit Wunder Garten’s (1101 First St., NE) Après Ski kick-off. Starting Friday, February 3, the NoMa beer garden will host a month-long ode to the social activities that come after a day of skiing. There will be a‘90s dance party and an “urban ski lodge” pavilion with fire pits, hot chocolate, and s’mores. Saturday, February 4, check out a bourbon tasting at 2 PM., live music at 4 PM, and a Beyonce themed dance party at 8 PM. Admission is free; more details here.

Calling all bubbles fans: Sparkle-ist, a sparkling wine subscription service created by DC’s Lieven DeGeyndt, is sponsoring a pop-up tasting at Union Market home goods shop Salt and Sundry (1309 Fifth St., NE) on Saturday, February 4. Sample a variety of wines, both alcoholic and zero-proof. The tasting starts at 11:30 AM.

This Saturday, February 4, eat for a good cause at Ruse Restaurant (209 N. Talbot St., St Michaels). Ruse and Perch Supper Club are collaborating to prepare a six-course menu to benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. It’ll feature scallop crudo; grilled monkfish tail; braised lamb neck; and more. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the conservation and restoration of the Bay. Tickets are $174.53, book here.

Party like it’s 1999 this weekend at Wilson Hardware Kitchen and Bar (2915 Wilson Blvd., Arlington). The restaurant is hosting a cocktail-fueled flashback party, with a DJ playing hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s from 10 PM to 2 AM on Saturday, February 4.