7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

On the menu: a build-your-own tater tots bar, Apres Ski-themed drinks, and sparkling wine.

Wilson Hardware is serving up customer favorites like fried artichoke along with classic tunes at their Flashback Party this Saturday. Photo by Albert Ting.

Thursday, February 2, is Día de la Candelaria, a religious holiday in Mexico. Maïz 64 (1324 14th St. NW) is celebrating with a drink and dessert special: for $14, get a carajillo, a hot coffee cocktail made with vanilla-flavored liqueur, and a banana tamale with mezcal/caramel sauce. 

It’s National Tater Tot Day today, February 2. Shaw bar Calico (50 Blagden Alley NW) is marking the occasion with a build-your-own tater tot bar plus happy hour specials from 4 to 8 PM. For $10, you’ll get an all-you-can-fit bowl for tots that you can top with more than 15 items, including queso, chili, and veggies. Beer is $2 off. 

The United Nations has declared 2023 the International Year of Millets, following a proposal from India. The Indian embassy has partnered with Rasika (633 D St., NW), Rasika West End (1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW) and the Bombay Club (815 Connecticut Ave., NW) to celebrate the cereal crop with four dishes from Friday, February 3 to Thursday, February 9. There’s ragi dosa, which are millet crepes with potatoes and chutney ($14); bajra kichdi, with pearl millet and vegetables($20); Andrha chicken pulao, with millet and coconut milk; and a rose pudding with cardamom and cashews ($12). 

Wondering what to do with six more weeks of winter? Visit Wunder Garten’s (1101 First St., NE) Après Ski kick-off. Starting Friday, February 3, the NoMa beer garden will host a month-long ode to the social activities that come after a day of skiing. There will be a‘90s dance party and an “urban ski lodge” pavilion with fire pits, hot chocolate, and s’mores. Saturday, February 4, check out a bourbon tasting at 2 PM., live music at 4 PM, and a Beyonce themed dance party at 8 PM. Admission is free; more details here.

Calling all bubbles fans: Sparkle-ist, a sparkling wine subscription service created by DC’s Lieven DeGeyndt, is sponsoring a pop-up tasting at Union Market home goods shop Salt and Sundry (1309 Fifth St., NE) on Saturday, February 4.  Sample a variety of wines, both alcoholic and zero-proof. The tasting starts at 11:30 AM. 

This Saturday, February 4, eat for a good cause at Ruse Restaurant (209 N. Talbot St., St Michaels). Ruse and Perch Supper Club are collaborating to prepare a six-course menu to benefit the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. It’ll feature scallop crudo; grilled monkfish tail; braised lamb neck; and more. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the conservation and restoration of the Bay. Tickets are $174.53, book here

Party like it’s 1999 this weekend at Wilson Hardware Kitchen and Bar (2915 Wilson Blvd., Arlington). The restaurant is hosting a cocktail-fueled flashback party, with a DJ playing hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s from 10 PM to 2 AM on Saturday, February 4.  

Tory Basile
