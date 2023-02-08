Here’s How You Can Support Earthquake Victims in Turkey and Syria

The devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday morning has demolished buildings, displaced families, and killed over 11,000 people so far. Rescue missions are ongoing, and relief organizations have mobilized to provide support for the victims. Here’s how people in DC can contribute to these efforts:

Turkish Embassy

The embassy at 2525 Massachusetts Ave., NW is accepting boxes of donations that will be shipped to the region by Turkish Airlines ASAP. They are looking for winter supplies, tents, sleeping bags, generators, and medical supplies such as defibrillators and ECG devices.



Mezè

This Turkish restaurant in Adams Morgan will be donating 100% of their sales on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week to the Turkish Philanthropy Fund’s Kahramanmaras Earthquake Relief Effort.

meze in adams morgan (great spot!!) is donating 100% of its sales today through friday to relief efforts in turkey: pic.twitter.com/XndpXi5Qcg — Colleen Grablick (@colleengrablick) February 8, 2023

American Turkish Association of DC

The ATA is collecting donations for the Turkish Philanthropy’s Kahramanmaras Earthquake Relief Effort. The association has raised $82,000 so far and is aiming for $100,000. Money will go toward food and medical supplies, needs of displaced families, and support for front-line workers.

Association of Volunteers in International Service

The AVSI supports people facing poverty and has been working in Syria for over seven years. Donations to their Earthquake Relief Fund will go to the Saint Louis Hospital in Aleppo and first aid necessities like blankets and generators to help those who have lost their homes.

Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

The federation will send donations to their relief fund to their global partners on the ground to help provide necessities and aid to those suffering.

Candlelight Vigil for Syria and Turkey Earthquake Victims

Mourners will gather around the Dupont Circle fountain from 7 to 8 PM tonight to show solidarity and support for those suffering after the earthquake. Bring a candle. The fountain is located at 1900 P St., NW.

