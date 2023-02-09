7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Satisfy your sugar craving with a dessert tour of Capitol Hill, beginning Friday, February 10. Participants will be given a sweets passport, which will earn them one dessert (when dining-in) at any of the 19 participating restaurants. You can dig into donuts with chocolate sauce at La Collina, a pear tart at Crazy Aunt Helen’s, a homemade tiramisu at Lavagna, and more. The tour ends Sunday, February 19. Proceeds from the $29 passports, available here, go to Main Street programming.

Culinaria Cooking School (110 Pleasant St., NW, Vienna) invites budding chocolatiers to a Valentine’s Day-themed chocolate workshop on Friday, February 10. The instructor will teach students to temper and mold chocolate and create treats like a strawberry/balsamic bonbon and a white-chocolate rose truffle. Tickets, $95, are available here; the class starts at 2 PM.

Pretend you’re relaxing on the Greek coastline while you visit the Capital Wine School’s (5207 Wisconsin Ave., NW) “A Tasting of Wines from Crete” on Friday, February 10. Filmmaker and Crete native Chrisa Giorgi produced a documentary on the lesser-known wines from the region, and will lead a tasting of 10 of them. Tickets, $85, are available here, and the event starts at 6:30 PM.

Kids can put their decorating skills to the test on Saturday, February 11, when Kareem Queeman—a.k.a. Mr. Bake—hosts a Valentine’s Day cupcake class. The class, held at the Le Fantome (4501 Woodberry Street, Riverdale) food hall, will have participants decorate four cupcakes, and receive a certificate of completion. Kids aged 5-11 are welcome at the 11 AM session, while teens aged 12-16 can join the 1 PM class. Parents can take part too (if they want). Tickets are $40, available here.

The Embassy of Italy (3000 Whitehaven St., NW) hosts “A Night in Verona,” a Valentine’s ball on Saturday, February 11. Guests will find ballroom dancing, an operatic rendition of Romeo and Juliet, and a late night dance party with a DJ. Dinner, a dessert buffet, and an open bar are included. Tickets start at $145, and the event begins at 7 PM; check out more details here.

Fuel your caffeine addiction and bolster your art collection at the Coffee and Canvas Art Market, held on Saturday, February 11 at metrobar DC (640 Rhode Island Ave., NE). The (heated!) outdoor event will feature local artists, coffee vendors, food trucks, and breakfast cocktails. Reserve a spot here; the free gathering starts at 11 AM.

Celebrate the women in your life at Estuary’s (950 New York Ave., NW) Galentine’s Day dinner on Monday, February 13. Chef Ria Montes is serving a four-course menu that includes poached cod with leeks, pasta with bone marrow, pear cheesecake, and more; bar director Judy Elahi will provide the cocktail pairings. A portion of proceeds from the evening will be donated to DASH, the District Alliance of Safe Housing for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Tickets, $125, are available here, and the event starts at 6 PM.