Ask a Designer: Where Can I Find Affordable Wall Art?

“Where can I find affordable wall art?”

We asked Bethesda designer Kelley Proxmire of Kelley Proxmire, Inc. for advice:

“We use several sources for affordable art: First, try Art.com for a wide selection; Trowbridge is another favorite source amongst my team. We also use Etsy for unique pieces like nature-themed art. For vintage pieces, Christ Child Opportunity Shop in Georgetown is a go-to. For framing, we like Chesapeake Framing Co. in Kensington.

“When selecting art, first of all—buy what you love. Try mixing mediums in a space so you don’t have all oil paintings hung in the same area, for instance. This will create a more collected look. And group similar or themed pieces together. If you have a collection of landscapes, for instance, try placing them together. For one of our clients who is an artist, we hung her black-and-white sketches together on a bright yellow wall. [Pictured above.]

“Also, blend vintage finds with new pieces and display art on shelves, side tables, and other places throughout a room besides just the walls.”

