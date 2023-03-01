Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Is Predicted for March 22-25

The cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin will reach peak bloom from March 22 to 25, 2023, the National Park Service announced Wednesday at a National Cherry Blossom Festival press conference.

Peak bloom refers to the time period in which 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms, the most populous variety around the Tidal Basin, open their petals. The blooming period typically lasts up to two weeks. Last year’s peak bloom kicked off on March 21. In 2018, horticulturist Michael Stachowicz told Washingtonian that NPS uses an equation that factors in temperature and weather to predict when the flowers will blossom.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival will take place from March 20 to April 16. Here are some events happening during the month-long festival.

Head to the Washington Monument (2 15th St., NW) on Saturday, March 25 from 10 AM to 4:30 PM for a show in the sky. Bring a kite from home or buy one at the event to participate. The festival features high-flying demonstrations from the Wings Over Washington Kite Club and Edo kite expert Mikio Tiki. Free.

The kickoff event takes place at the Warner Theatre (513 13th St., NW) on Saturday, March 25 at 5 PM. Performances nod to the tree’s Japanese heritage with appearances by singer Anna Sato and drummer Toshiyuki Sasaki, jazz artist Mika Stoltzman, and strings duo Miray Ito and Isabelle Fromme. $5.

Jam out to live music on Saturday, April 8 at the Yards (1300 1st St., SE), where multiple stages host a variety of acts. In addition to the tunes, the event features kid-friendly activities and art installations. Festivities run from 1 PM to 9 PM, and fireworks are scheduled for 8:30 PM. Free.

Abbott Elementary actress and Silver Spring native Lisa Ann Walter is an honorary marshal in the annual parade on Saturday, April 15, accompanied by pink floats and marching bands. Starting at 10 AM on 7th Street, the procession goes down Constitution Avenue NW. There are free spots along the route, or you can pay $25 to $40 for a grandstand seat.

