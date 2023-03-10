Should You Try Swingers in Navy Yard? Take Our Quiz.

Last night, at the media preview for Swingers Navy Yard, I played the clubbiest mini-golf of my life. The beats were pounding. Sharp-dressed bros circled the green like ants swarming a hill. I drank a spicy margarita, ate pizza and quesadillas and a half-smoke and a mini-chicken sandwich. I gawked at the LED-lit kinetic golf obstacles: the loop-de-loops, the carousel, the Ferris wheels and spinners. I felt both old and young. I danced.

“Crazy golf,” I learned, is the British term for mini-golf, and Swingers is an upscale British crazy-golf chain. Maybe you’ve already been to its Dupont Circle location, but if not, you’ll have another bite at the apple: The new Navy Yard outpost opens tonight, just a hop and a skip from Nats Park. This Swingers—which for some reason has a 1920s British seaside-resort theme—will offer three nine-hole crazy-golf courses, multiple bars, and “street food” from Kneadza, tuTaco, Lil’ Succotash, and Mah-Ze-Dahr. It’s sort of fun, it’s pretty expensive, and the decor—fake flowers; strings of Edison bulbs; wall paint in salmon pink, turf green, and marine blue—makes the whole thing look like it exists inside an iPhone.

Would I return to Swingers under ordinary circumstances, not for a free preview event that I was obligated to attend for work? I’m not sure. And maybe you’re asking a similar question for yourself. If that’s the case, I have created what I am calling a “deconstructed flowchart”—deconstructed because I lack the InDesign skills to make an actual flowchart. Forgive me, and I hope this helps.

Are you over 21?

No. Sorry, you’re not invited to Swingers.

Are you offended by the phrase “competitive socializing”?

Yes. Be forewarned: the Swingers promotional materials use this language.

Do you like parking in Navy Yard?

Yes. For hard mode, come during a Nats game.

Are you interested in paying $24 per person for nine holes of mini-golf? (For reference, this took my companion and me approximately 20 minutes to complete.)

No. I don’t blame you. Don’t go to Swingers.

As you golf, do you prefer to dance or focus?

Dance. Go to Swingers.

Do you like getting holes in one?

Yes. The terrain at Swingers is quite even and predictable, which I’m told makes things more straightforward.

Do you generally need seven or more putts per hole?

Yes. That’s a bummer, because Swingers caps you at six.

Do you feel vague social pressure to do what celebrities do?

Yes. You’ll feel right at home at Swingers, with its wall of photoshopped images of our beloved icons—Drake, Chalamet, Streep, Tom Hanks—smiling and putting away.

Do you need your mini-golf establishments to have a coherent theme?

No. Phew, because Swingers does not resemble a 1920s British seaside resort in literally any respect.

Do you prefer to be able to hear your companion(s)?

Yes. Try the library.

Are you a gourmand?

No. Well, there’s pizza and burgers and tacos.

Do you like good drinks?

Yes. Order the spicy margarita—which happens to be the most Art Deco looking thing at Swingers, despite the 1920s theme.

Do you still Instagram pics of yourself going out?

Yes. Good for you, Swingers is nothing but photo ops.

Will you do anything once?

Yes. Me too, and I have now been to Swingers.

