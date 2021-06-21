PHOTOS: Swingers Crazy Golf Opening Party

Swingers Crazy Golf is an adults-only miniature golf sensation imported from London. It hosted a private VIP party Thursday night before it opened its doors on Friday. And judging from the crowded turnout, the “special relationship” between the United States and the United Kingdom now includes putters.

Fans of the now shuttered Buffalo Billiards and Front Page will recognize Swingers’ familiar Dupont Circle location. But that’s about the only similarity. The new two-story, 20,000 square-foot venue has undergone a complete revamp in order to transform itself into a self-styled 1920s English country golf club.

Guests are welcomed via a ground floor entrance, where they are greeted by a colorful and airy cocktail bar. For anyone who’s looking to simply enjoy one of the more than 20 cocktails on the menu, the journey might end there. But for those looking to partake in a round of “crazy golf,” the real fun requires a trip down the clock-tower staircase to the lower level, which boasts two nine-hole miniature-golf courses.

Swingers’ “secret sauce” combines mini golf with a theatrical backdrop, thumping music from live DJs, craft cocktails, and gourmet street food. For the latter, co-founders Matt Grech-Smith and Jeremy Simmonds have partnered with DC-based KNEAD Hospitality + Design to feature mini outposts of its existing restaurant locations, such as Lil’ Succotash, modeled after chef Edward Lee‘s Succotash in Penn Quarter, and Tu Taco, serving Mexican street food from Mi Vida at the Wharf chef Roberto Santibañez. Pastries and soft serve from NYC-based bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr are also on the menu.

The DC location of Swingers is the company’s first outside of London, and a NYC location is scheduled to open early next year.

“We’d been looking at the East Coast [because of its] proximity to London, ” said Grech-Smith. “And we came to DC; didn’t know a lot about it at first. But fell in love with it. It’s got a great food scene, a real going-out culture, a very sophisticated locale. And we just knew that a Swingers would work really well here.”

Call us crazy, but we agree.