If you haven’t had a chance to visit the Hirshhorn’s smash-hit Yayoi Kusama show, you’re in luck. The contemporary art museum is extending the exhibit, called “One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection,” through July 16 (it was originally slated to close in the spring).

The 94 year-old Japanese artist is perhaps best known for her selfie-friendly Infinity Mirror Rooms. This show has two of them—her first, from 1965, and her most recent, completed in 2017. The display also includes a giant pumpkin sculpture, a decorated coat, and an early painting.

Visitors can reserve up to two tickets online a day in advance, starting at noon each day. Children under 12 don’t need a pass, but must be accompanied by an adult.

On Friday, March 24 at noon, the museum is hosting a talk with Japanese photographer Kunié Sugiura, whose photogram of Kusama is on display, and Hirshhorn curator Betsy Johnson. Guests can register for the free event in advance, and attendees will receive a pass to the Kusama show following the lecture.

