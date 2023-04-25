The Years-Long Quest to Get Maryland-Flag Crocs Made Is Not Over

Imagine a world where you never have to say you love the state of Maryland. Instead, your footwear will do all the talking for you.

A two-year-old Change.org petition envisions that future in an attempt to get the iconic flag emblazoned on a pair of Crocs. “Everyone loves crocs!” reads the petition. “Marylanders also love their flag so why not have the 2 best things put together!?” The dated petition is still receiving signatures as recently as today, highlighting the continued urgency for Crocs that bear the classic cross bottony and diagonal checks.

At the petition’s genesis, Crocs were still squeaking away from being a fashion punchline. However, the foam shoes have experienced a recent renaissance, thanks in part to Gen-Z sensibilities. If there ever was a time to put efforts to represent the Old Line State via boating clog, now is the moment.

There do appear to be some Maryland-flag clogs on the market, albeit none sold by the Croc company itself. You can customize a set of Crocs on the official website, but that requires a 24-pair minimum—a number that actually works for the 44 petition signees at the time of publications.

Crocs are, of course, the ideal footwear for all sorts of Maryland activities. Writing an expletive-laden email to your University of Maryland sorority sisters? You’re going to want to look your best IN FRONT OF SIGMA NU BROTHERS. Painting a friend’s door in the likeness of a massive Old Bay tin? That’s a lot of time on your feet, so you’ll need a comfy sole to cradle that arch. Getting ready to crush a beer can against your head to shotgun it? Throw the strap into sport mode for that one.

In conclusion, it’s about time we give the Maryland flag the respect it deserves—by putting it on a pair of rubbery clogs.

