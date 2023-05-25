Over 200 DC Bars, Restaurants, and Clubs Can Serve Drinks Until 4 AM Over Memorial Day Weekend

Your long weekend is about to get even longer. Over 200 bars, restaurants, and clubs in the District have permission to serve alcohol until 4 AM over Memorial Day weekend, thanks to DC’s Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration’s Extended Hours program. Normally, last call at DC bars is 2 AM on weekdays and 3 AM on weekends. ABCA’s program extends those hours during certain holidays (look for more late nights around the Fourth of July).

A wide variety of dining and drinking spots have registered to take part in the program. They include popular clubs like Dupont’s Rosebar and downtown DC’s Soundcheck; niche dance spots like the Owl Room; laidback bars like Penn Social and American Ice Co.; and restaurants like Creole on 14th, Lapis, and Duke’s Grocery.

Still, while each of these places is registered to serve drinks until 4 AM, they haven’t guaranteed that they actually will. Depending on factors like staffing and crowd sizes, businesses may even decide to say last call way earlier than they have to. But if your favorite bar isn’t serving until 4 AM, there are 229 other spots to try.

To view the full list of registered bars, clubs, and restaurants, visit here.