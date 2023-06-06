The Washington Post reporter offers a portrait of the city’s weird post-Trump era, profiling local characters such as a pollster who gambles and a lobbyist who got rich off his Trump connections. Their stories end up overlapping in surprising ways.
The author, a Rutgers professor, explores how racism has driven the fast-food industry. Our area plays a big role in her history, from local chains like Little Tavern to the city’s 1980s fried-chicken boom.
An AU professor, Rule has spent years documenting local sites related to Native Americans. Now she’s turned that work into a book, connecting stories of political action, art, and military service to locations around town.
Now in its third iteration, Inner Ear is the studio where many of DC’s best albums have been made. This lush book combines old photos with the memories of musicians who have worked with owner Don Zientara.
New DC Books That Are Worth Checking Out
From national politics to local music.
The Big Break by Ben Terris
The Washington Post reporter offers a portrait of the city’s weird post-Trump era, profiling local characters such as a pollster who gambles and a lobbyist who got rich off his Trump connections. Their stories end up overlapping in surprising ways.
White Burgers, Black Cash by Naa Oyo A. Kwate
The author, a Rutgers professor, explores how racism has driven the fast-food industry. Our area plays a big role in her history, from local chains like Little Tavern to the city’s 1980s fried-chicken boom.
Indigenous DC by Elizabeth Rule
An AU professor, Rule has spent years documenting local sites related to Native Americans. Now she’s turned that work into a book, connecting stories of political action, art, and military service to locations around town.
The Inner Ear of Don Zientara by Antonia Tricarico
Now in its third iteration, Inner Ear is the studio where many of DC’s best albums have been made. This lush book combines old photos with the memories of musicians who have worked with owner Don Zientara.
This article appears in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.
Most Popular in News & Politics
PHOTOS: See the Fancy Felines at the “Cat Extravaganza” Show in Virginia
You Can Help Name the National Zoo’s Adorable Baby Gorilla
Sadly, Dulles Is the Most Expensive Airport for Domestic Travel
Capital Jewish Museum: 5 Reasons to Be Excited
“She Developed A Culture of Madness”: Inside the Casa Ruby Scandal
Washingtonian Magazine
June 2023: Best of WashingtonView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
How Well Do You Know DC Rowhouses?
Do We Need a Secular National Church?
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This June
James Comey Explains Why He’s Not a Catty Bitch Who Lives for Drama
More from News & Politics
Code Red Air Quality in DC: Your Questions, Answered
Do We Need a Secular National Church?
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Will Be at Tomorrow’s Nationals Game
PHOTOS: See the Fancy Felines at the “Cat Extravaganza” Show in Virginia
You Can Help Name the National Zoo’s Adorable Baby Gorilla
Capital Jewish Museum: 5 Reasons to Be Excited
This Poem Is Traveling to One of Jupiter’s Moons on a NASA Spacecraft
Sadly, Dulles Is the Most Expensive Airport for Domestic Travel