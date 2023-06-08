A Running List of Smoke-Related Cancellations and Closures

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has billowed into Washington, shutting down events across the region Thursday as experts warn against spending time outdoors. Here are the closures and event cancellations that have happened so far—we’ll keep this post updated throughout the day:

The baseball game between the Nats and the Arizona Diamondbacks today was postponed, and rescheduled for June 22 at 1:05 PM. Tickets for today’s game will be transferred over to the new date.

The Smithsonian National Zoo shuttered its doors today for the safety of its animals—many have been taken indoors—staff, and guests.

President Biden postponed the huge Pride celebration, which was scheduled to happen on the White House lawn today, until Saturday. The administration invited thousands of guests and will host singer-songwriter Betty Who.

The department canceled all of its outdoor events today, including an invasive plant removal event at Upton Hill Regional Park and a Latin dance for beginners at Lubber Run Community Center. The department has not announced if it will cancel future events.

The District’s public school system shut down all outdoor activities, including P.E. classes, recess, athletic competitions and practices, and other outdoor events, for the second day in a row. The District says it will resume its outdoor operations when the air quality returns to normal.

All fields are closed and outdoor activities have been halted—including the weekly produce handout at Powell Communal farm.

The FCPA canceled all outdoor activities and classes Thursday.

PRIDE in the Park: An LGBTQ Comedy Show, which was set to showcase LGBTQ+ artists at Silver Spring’s Fairview Road Urban Park has been canceled. Park officials are working to reschedule the event. The park system also canceled today’s Weed Warrior Workday at the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park and a similar event tomorrow at Long Branch Stream Valley Park.

Downtown DC Live, a series of concerts every Thursday in Franklin Park, postponed this afternoon’s Earth Wind and Fire Tribute Band concert. A spokesperson for DowntownDC BID said the concert will be rescheduled.

Officials canceled tonight’s sunset screening of Mission: Impossible; it’s been tentatively rescheduled for July 20.

FRESHFARMS is changing the hours of operation for some farmers markets today. The White House Market will now close at 1 PM, not 2 PM. The Ballston and Penn Quarter markets will start an hour late, running from 4 to 7 PM.

Dance for All, the Washington Ballet’s free outdoor summer series, is canceled Thursday. The ballet organization hasn’t yet made a decision about the weekend’s shows.

Sunset Cinema at the Wharf canceled its screening of Ford v. Ferrari today. The Wharf hasn’t yet decided whether its outdoor weekend events—like Friday Night Dancing: Swing Dance—will happen.