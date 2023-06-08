News & Politics

PHOTOS: Wildfire Smoke Takes Over DC

Parts of the area reached "Code Maroon" air quality status, the most hazardous.

The view yesterday from the top of the Washington Monument. Photograph by Jake Sawyer/National Park Service.

A smoky haze continues to loom over the DC area today, the lingering result of wildfires in Canada. The air quality this Thursday morning is abysmal, with DC reaching the hazardous Code Maroon level for a time (it’s now back to “Code Purple,” meaning “very unhealthy”). Here’s what the city looks like behind the haze:

Graduates from Lake Braddock secondary school in Burke take pictures at the Lincoln Memorial. Photograph by Evy Mages

 

