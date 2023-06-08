PHOTOS: Wildfire Smoke Takes Over DC

A smoky haze continues to loom over the DC area today, the lingering result of wildfires in Canada. The air quality this Thursday morning is abysmal, with DC reaching the hazardous Code Maroon level for a time (it’s now back to “Code Purple,” meaning “very unhealthy”). Here’s what the city looks like behind the haze:
Smoky morning in DC. pic.twitter.com/Lj9msDUTbM
— Janos Marton (@janosmarton) June 8, 2023
And now for the obligatory DC-blanketed-in-Canadian-smoke photos. #MaskUp pic.twitter.com/MMN0Yc8zsK
— Robert K. Williams (@RKWDC) June 8, 2023
Smoke from #Canada #wildfires has definitely made it to DC. pic.twitter.com/UzFddXsdzW
— Johnna Miller (@Johnna_J_Miller) June 7, 2023
In the DC area to catch Bruno Mars last night. Headed out this morning. Smoke is still very apparent visually and by smell…Check my article for the Weather 101 in 1st comment…I took this picture at 7 am Thursday..Note trees in background pic.twitter.com/2DOe1qWjDT
— Dr. Marshall Shepherd (@DrShepherd2013) June 8, 2023
A bit smoky in DC this morning. pic.twitter.com/sffQUPbzor
— Ginger the Garden Witch (@mkkraemer) June 7, 2023
D Street NE in Capitol Hill. #smoke #dc @capitalweather @PoPville @theHillisHome pic.twitter.com/ke9Pv1hhvQ
— Phil Yabut (@philliefan_99) June 8, 2023
