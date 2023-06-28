La Chaumiere’s Longtime Owner Has Sold the Georgetown French Restaurant

For nearly the last half century, La Chaumière in Georgetown has remained largely unchanged. “If it’s not broken, don’t change it,” says longtime owner Martin Lumet. He’s held fast to that guiding principle since he took over the country-style French restaurant in 2006, when its original owner, Gerard Pain, retired. Now, Lumet is retiring too, and has sold the business to new owners. But he says La Chaumière will continue stay true to its roots.

“Nothing is going to change. Nothing at all. Not the staff. Not the menu. Nothing at all,” Lumet says. Well, maybe not nothing. The new owners are French native Gil Fornaris—who’s overseen operations at chains like P.F. Chang’s, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, and more recently, First Watch—and fellow industry veteran Mike Connelly. Lumet’s business partner and chef Patrick Moulet will continue to run the kitchen for the next four months, while the new owners search for a new classically trained French chef. (We will update this story when we hear back from Fornaris.)

Meanwhile, Lumet says he was ready for a personal change—one that involves more fishing and time with his wife. “I’m kind of tired of doing this,” he says. “I’ve been here for 17 years now, and, you know, it’s not an easy business. It takes a toll on you and your family, so I don’t want to be doing that for the rest of my life.” He adds that “tedious” DC regulations—from changes to the minimum wage to patio permitting—were another factor in selling the restaurant. “It’s very, very difficult to deal with Washington, DC,” he says, and dealing with local regulatory agencies is “a full time job in an office.”

At the same time, French restaurants are having a renaissance across DC. The latest openings include Petite Cerise in Shaw, Le Clou in NoMa, and Josephine in Old Town Alexandria, among others. “It’s a cycle,” Lumet says, noting the French restaurant boom of the 1980s. “In the ’90s, everybody was opening an Italian restaurant. In the year 2000, everybody was opening a steakhouse. And after that, when 14th Street was redeveloped, it was all those small-plate, medium-plate, big-plate restaurants. And now it’s French again.”

La Chaumière, soon to be 48 years old, has remained standing through it all with a long list of famous diners from Julia Child to former President George H. W. Bush. Lumet says the secret to keeping the restaurant going was his single-minded devotion: “I always say it’s better to have one restaurant and take good care of it than have five and neglect four of them.”

Hat tip to Carol Ross Joynt, who first reported news of the ownership change.

