Barbie Land in DC: Barbie-Themed Parties, Screenings, and Events

It’s the summer of Barbie, thanks to the Barbie movie coming to theaters on July 21. Looking for a one-way ticket to Barbie Land? Spots around DC are channeling life in plastic with themed events and flourishes of pink. Here’s where to experience the Barbiecore fantasy.

209 M St., NE

If you’re already in the Barbie spirit, Red Bear Beer Brewing Co. is celebrating the movie’s upcoming release with a drag show on July 14 at 9 PM. Hosted by drag queen Evry Pleasure, the show will also feature performers Dax Exclamation Point, Rosie Beret, Crystal Edge and Theo Bromine.

1101 First St., NE

Feeling inspired by the lyrics “come on, Barbie, let’s go party?” There’s an opportunity to party like Barbie for an entire week at Wunder Garten with free festivities from July 15 to July 22. Events include a “Barbie-Q” and “Ken-con,” where fans are invited to dress like Barbie’s beau. (Just don’t leave your “Ken-ergy” at home.)

1250 Connecticut Ave., NW

City Tap House in Dupont Circle is hosting a Barbie-themed drag brunch ($38 per person) hosted by performer Crystal Edge starting on July 22. Dine at the buffet and sip mimosas while watching Barbie come to life.

630 Rhode Island Ave., NE; 1660 Crystal Dr., Arlington

Upscale movie theater Alamo Drafthouse has some Barbie screenings scheduled on July 22, and each showing has a different twist: Don your finest pink outfit for a costume session, or join Barbie for brunch during a matinée with a special menu.