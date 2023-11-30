Where to See and Celebrate “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” Around DC

Beyoncé did not disappoint with her Renaissance Tour shows at Landover’s FedEx Field, even in a downpour. Based on the looks fans turned out for the tour, the DC area has no shortage of love for Queen Bey. Now it’s time for our local BeyHive to run the world again in honor of Beyoncé’s upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which opens today. These area events provide a chance to dress to the nines and dance to Bey’s top hits, before or after seeing the film in theaters.

Beyoncé Music Bingo at Bryant Street NE

670 Rhode Island Ave. NE

When: Friday, December 1 at 6:30 PM

What: Brush up on your Beyoncé knowledge before trekking to a theater. This music bingo game will test your recognition of the queen’s beats, lyrics, and fun facts—sure to prepare you for the big screen experience. Tickets available here.

Dance & Bond Renaissance Dance Workshop at Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center

8270 Alumni Dr., College Park, Md.

When: Saturday, December 2 from 2 to 4 PM

What: Learn how to recreate one of the most iconic aspects of the Renaissance Tour: Beyoncé’s joint performances with her daughter Blue Ivy. Mothers and daughters can head to UMD’s performing arts center to find out how to dance along to their moves. Afterwards, the dance class invites attendees to gather for a 5:40 PM showing of the movie in Hyattsville, Maryland. Tickets available here.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance DJ Dance Party at metrobar DC

640 Rhode Island Ave. NE

When: Saturday, December 2 from 7 to 11:30 PM

What: What better way to celebrate a Beyoncé film release than to spend a night dancing to her chart-topping hits? Catch this dance party at metrobar to get down. Tickets available here.

The Beyoncé Brunch at Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave. NW

When: Sunday, December 3 from 10 AM to 4 PM

What: Bey-themed cocktails, bottomless mimosas, drag performances, and Beyoncé background music await you at this themed brunch gathering. BeyHive members planning on going should make reservations with a note specifying interest in the Beyoncé brunch. Information here.

Beyoncé Music Bingo at The Diner

2453 18th St. NW

When: Thursday, December 14 from 8 to 10 PM

What: This celebration later in December gives DC fans plenty of time to see the new movie before attending—which could give you an advantage on bingo night. Tickets available here.

Screenings

Several area theaters plan on hosting dedicated Beyoncé fans to watch the Renaissance tour on screen, a few of them also offering private screenings available to book for a closed group. See below for viewing options: