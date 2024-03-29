“Cowboy Carter”: Where to Celebrate Beyoncé’s New Album Around DC

Beyoncé’s genre-bending country album Cowboy Carter dropped at midnight on Thursday, giving fans 27 new tracks to play on repeat. If you’re looking to enjoy the album in a group, listening parties are happening around town with specials, drag performances, and DJ’s spinning Bey’s discography. Here’s where to find them.

Friday, March 29

Listening Party at Republic Cantina

43 N St., NW | 9 PM – 11 PM

Tracks such as “Texas Hold ‘Em” nod to Beyoncé’s roots in the Lone Star State, so it’s fitting that the Tex-Mex restaurant is hosting a listening party. The Truxton Circle spot is serving food and drink specials, including a lemonade margarita and “Cowboy Carter Caviar,” a bean salad.

Album Release Party at Trade

1410 14th St., NW | 10 PM

Dubbed the “Beyoncé Boots the House Down Album Release Party,” this celebration is turning up the volume on the artists’s latest release. Beyoncé-inspired drag queen KC B. Yoncé is hosting the event, which features drag performances and music by DJ Sidekick.

Dance Party at Shakers

2014 9th St., NW | 11 PM

Celebrate the new album with a night of Beyoncé’s greatest hits. Drag queen Druex Sidora is hosting a show that features a roster of performers throughout the night, including Amber St. Lexington, Tiara Missouri Sidora, Elecktra Gee, and Sasha Adams Sanchez.

Saturday, March 30

Renaissance screening at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center

8633 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring | 3:45 PM

Sure, it’s not Cowboy Carter, but perhaps Act II is inspiring you to reflect on Act I. The Silver Spring theater is showing Beyoncé’s most recent concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, first released in December.

