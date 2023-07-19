See the Dave Thomas Circle Name Finalists

Construction started today on Dave Thomas Circle—DC’s most chaotic intersection—and the area’s redesign will include three new green spaces. The NoMa BID ran a contest this spring to name those parks, receiving more than 1,200 public submissions. The list has now been narrowed down to five finalists, and you can vote for your favorite moniker until August 25.

Some of the potential names have double meanings. One of the options, “People’s Plaza,” is a nod to former local drug store Peoples Drug. The name also speaks to how the public will make use of the redesigned area. “Three Stars Plaza,” another finalist, nods to the DC flag as well as the number of green spaces coming to the circle.

Other names are inspired by historic DC figures. “Douglass Crossing” honors the contributions of abolitionist and DC resident Frederick Douglass. Meanwhile, “Mamie ‘Peanut‘ Johnson Plaza” pays homage to the first woman to pitch in the Negro League. Johnson was also a longtime resident of Northeast DC.

The final option looks back at the neighborhood’s history, similar to the naming process for NoMa’s Swampoodle Park. “Tiber Gateway” refers to Tiber Creek, a brook that originally ran near First Street, and now moves underground.

Among the public submissions that didn’t make the cut? The NoMa BID shared with Washingtonian that some of the names were inspired by the former Wendy’s at the center of the circle. While “Baconator Square” and “Frosty Place” are not among the finalists, we do commend efforts to maintain the spirit of Dave Thomas Circle.

Voting is available online or you can call 202-289-0111 to request a mail-in ballot.